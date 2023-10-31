Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the journalist revealed that he's approached actor Tom Cruise.

He said: "The names on the list are basically the ones we've approached but they haven't happened yet. So, Tom Cruise - the door is always open!"

In terms of who else he'd like to feature on the next instalment, Theroux admitted he doesn't like to interview people twice.

Asked if he'd talk to actress Leah Remini for an episode, he explained: "I interviewed her for my podcast. To interview someone a second time sometimes feels a bit odd, so probably not."

Adding that he'd be keen on any celebs who are current or former scientologists, he said: "If Lisa Marie Presley was still alive she'd be ideal!"

Louis Theroux Interviews is set to return for a second season. BBC/Mindhouse

He continued: "Dave Chapelle would be a big get. A bit controversial, but that's the point. Erykah Badu - she's a big fan, not! Who knows? John Travolta!"

Season 2 will kick off on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 7th November, with boxing star Joshua first in the hot seat.

The new episodes follow season 1, which featured rapper Stormzy, musician Rita Ora and Dame Judi Dench.

Theroux said: "Six didn't seem like enough somehow. I know that that's a prosaic reason to do more, but six felt a bit lonely, a bit small and actually I really enjoyed making the first six and the thought was, 'This time it will be easier'.

"It was a bit of a struggle making the first six, figuring out schedules and what not, so I thought this would be easier.

"In fact it wasn't. It was surprisingly difficult. Some names fell out and other names came into the frame, but once the guest is booked it's actually a really fun way of working because you get to have a concentrated experience."

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 starts on Tuesday 7th November at 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

