Tonight's episode will see the Weird Weekends star stop by Dame Judi Dench's Surrey home to chat about the Academy Award winner's lengthy career, her most iconic roles and the death of her husband Michael Williams.

Louis Theroux Interviews... continues on BBC Two tonight, with the documentarian chatting to some of the UK's biggest names, from Yungblud to Rita Ora.

The new BBC Two documentary marks Theroux's return to the UK after his recent series Forbidden America – however, he recently admitted to Radio Times magazine that he prefers making documentaries Stateside.

With the first episode, in which Theroux spoke to rap star Stormzy, already on iPlayer, here is a full list of the celebrities receiving a visit from the documentarian.

Stormzy

BBC

Stormzy was the first celebrity to feature in BBC Two's Louis Theroux Interviews..., with the series airing on BBC Two on Tuesday 25th October.

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, is a Brit Award-winning rapper and grime star who is best known for his hits Shut Up, Vossi Bop, Blinded by Your Grace, Big for Your Boots, Crown, Own It and more recently, Mel Made Me Do It.

In the episode, the rapper invited Theroux into his south west London home after two years out of the spotlight for a frank and revealing conversation about his childhood, the breakdown of his relationship to new Love Island host Maya Jama and the pressures of being a musician. You can watch the episode on BBC iPlayer.

Dame Judi Dench

BBC

Louis Theroux will be interviewing Dame Judi Dench in the second episode of Louis Theroux Interviews..., airing tonight (Tuesday 1st November) at 9:15pm on BBC Two.

The Oscar-winning actress is best known for starring in Shakespeare in Love, Mrs Brown, Notes on a Scandal, Philomena and the Bond films as well as on stage in Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and As Time Goes By.

In the episode, Theroux visits the award-winning actress at her Surrey home to chat about her 60-year career, her passion for theatre and her relationship with her late husband Michael Williams.

Yungblud

BBC

Yungblud is the third celebrity interviewed by Louis Theroux for his new BBC Two series, with the episode airing on Tuesday 8th November.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, is a singer and musician who is best known for his hits 11 Minutes, Tongue Tied, Fleabag, Cotton Candy and albums 21st Century Liability, Weird! and Yungblud.

In the episode, Theroux joins Yungblud in the US on the last two nights of his tour to discuss mental health, sexuality and his response to outspoken critics before they head to Doncaster, where they spend time with Yungblud's family.

Rita Ora

Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Louis Theroux will also be chatting to pop star and actress Rita Ora later in his BBC Two series Louis Theroux Interviews...

The chart-topping singer is best known for her singles Hot Right Now, How We Do (Party), R.I.P, Your Song, Anywhere, Let You Love Me and for her roles in the Fifty Shades franchise, Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Twist. She is also a panelist on The Masked Singer UK, a coach on The Voice Australia and set to host the MTV EMAs with her partner Taika Waititi.

Bear Grylls

Getty

Theroux chats to TV presenter and adventurer Bear Grylls in his BBC Two docuseries.

Grylls is best known for starring in his wilderness survival shows Man vs Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls.

Katherine Ryan

Getty Images

Katherine Ryan is one of the subjects in Louis Theroux's docuseries Louis Theroux Interviews, with the comedian and actress due to appear in an episode later this season.

The Canadian comic is best known for her panel show appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You as well as her Netflix sitcom The Duchess. Ryan currently hosts All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery Star and is set to star in Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays.

Louis Theroux Interviews aired its first episode on 25th October, with episodes airing weekly on BBC Two at 9:15pm. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.

