The teaser showcases her knack for impersonation and disguises, which she used to great effect in acquiring her stolen goods, but also places emphasis on her role as "a devoted young mother, desperate to escape a disastrous relationship".

You can watch the intriguing first look at Joan below:

The ITV synopsis reads: "When her partner Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the chance to start a new life with her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

More like this

"Delving deeper into the criminal underworld, Joan meets Boisie, an enigmatic antiques dealer whose allure introduces her to new levels of danger and passion.

"Through sharp intelligence, irresistible charm, and a talent for impersonation, Joan’s journey is a high-stakes game of survival and reinvention. Every heist and every stolen diamond is driven by her singular purpose: to create a secure future for her daughter."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Joan is written by Mrs Wilson and The Essex Serpent scribe Anna Symon, while Richard Laxton (of Rain Dogs and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) is handling directing duties.

The series, which does not yet have a confirmed premiere date, also stars Frank Dillane (Renegade Nell), Kirsty J Curtis (Harlots), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (A Spy Among Friends) and Laura Aikman (Archie).

Joan is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.