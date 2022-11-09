The six-part series has been created by Anna Symon ( The Essex Serpent ) and will be based on Joan’s memoirs. The pair met while Symon was writing the series.

ITV has announced that Sophie Turner will star in drama series Joan for ITVX , which will be inspired by notorious real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington.

The official synopsis says that it will tell "the true story of her meteoric rise from petty offender to highly talented diamond thief and criminal mastermind". The drama will be set in 1980s London and filmed in London in spring 2023.

Game of Thrones and X-Men star Turner said of appearing in the series: "I’m so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington’s fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother'.

Sophie Turner Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime."

Meanwhile Symon said: "From penniless single parent to accomplished diamond thief, Joan Hannington’s life story is a thrilling, rags-to-riches rollercoaster. I couldn’t be more excited to watch the stellar talent Sophie Turner step into Joan's shoes."

The series will first introduce Joan in her twenties as a loving young mother to 4-year-old daughter Debbie. She is in a disastrous marriage to a violent thug, and when he goes on the run she seizes the opportunity to leave her old life behind.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In order to create a secure home for her daughter, Joan then makes some heart-breaking decisions, and goes on to use her sharp intelligence and charm to her advantage.

Earlier this week, ITVX released a first-look at David Tennant's new drama Litvinenko, which will air on the streaming platform this December.

Joan will stream on ITVX. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.