However, RadioTimes.com understands that Turner and Comer are in no way involved in any project of this nature.

RadioTimes.com also reached out to Mercurio's production company to confirm if they are actually developing a Lucy Letby drama, but are yet to receive a response. We will update this page if one arrives.

The Sun claimed that Mercurio was working on the show alongside paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram, who played an important role in stopping Letby, whose crimes took place between 2015 and 2016.

More like this

An unnamed source told the tabloid: "Jed sees this as an important story that should not just be chronicled in a drama but also explored.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It aims to try to explain how her crimes could have gone on for so long and how others — particularly Dr Jayaram — tried to act when suspicions were raised.

"Bagging a high-profile name to play Letby would help give the show the attention it deserves, too, but it’s not a role to take lightly."

A former doctor himself, Mercurio recently co-wrote and produced an adaptation of Rachel Clarke's factual book Breathtaking, which took viewers inside hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Previously, he worked on provocative medical dramas Cardiac Arrest and Bodies, but is, arguably, best known for his BBC thrillers Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Last year, Letby was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others.

The jury for her Manchester Crown Court trial was unable to reach a verdict on one charge of attempted murder, which is currently the subject of a re-trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.