Thrussell said: "We approached it with a lot of legal advice. Every single script got sent.

"I mean, Jeremy was pulling his hair out sometimes, because there'd be things that we thought were just really funny and you would not be allowed to have them. We got there, every script was checked."

When asked what some of the lines related to, Thrussell added: "I don't think we can even say it legally! But there was just the odd comedic line that we really weren't allowed.

"And then others got through - like calling Charles 'Mr Tampon' or something, which was completely fine."

She continued: "So, yes, everything was checked and triple checked. The scripts were all checked, and you have to be careful because obviously we don't want to upset people unnecessarily either. So there’s a duty of care, as well as a lot of legal advice."

When asked whether it ever put her and the team off from making the show, Thrussell admitted: "Well, it did a bit, I was pulling my hair out. But no, it all worked out well."

The drama stars Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, while Michael Sheen plays Prince Andrew, a role he admitted was tricky to take on because "the central, most important thing about this character, I didn't know".

Sheen explained on an episode of The News Agents podcast: "When it comes to a story like this, obviously, where there's a mystery at the heart of it, we don't know.

"There hasn't been a legal case. We don't know definitively what happened or what didn't happen, what he did or what he didn't do. And of course, that's incredibly rare."

He continued: "When we did certain key scenes, I said, 'Right, I'm going to give you a take now which is leaning this way a bit,' and, 'I'm going to give you a take which is leaning this way a bit now.'

"I still knew I had to sort of change little things in my head, do a bit of mental acrobatics in my head, so I wasn't changing what I thought, but essentially what was going on for him. But I just leaned a few different ways."

