Further cast includes Joanna Scanlan (After Love) as Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings (This Is Going to Hurt) as Sir Edward Young and Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) as Stewart Maclean.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The three-part drama will explore Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview, and Emily Maitlis has shared what it was like having her story told on screen.

"I felt terrified, obviously. Some of the scenes are quite poignant," Maitlis explained on The News Agents podcast.

She continued: "You suddenly remember you're dealing with people's lives again, and it is kind of weird thing. I don't mean to be all po-faced, but it is a bit weird like that. But an amazing cast."

Read more:

When asked how it feels to be played by Ruth Wilson, who often plays troubled characters, Maitlis joked: "I normally see her sort of clutching her wrists and pulling at her jumpers with her hair coming out in clumps and a very glassy dazed look as she hits the bottle. Yeah, no, I think that could work."

According to the synopsis (via Variety), the series will follow "Emily Maitlis's professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew".

BAFTA-nominated Julian Jarrold will direct A Very Royal Scandal, with Maitlis serving as one of the executive producers.

A Very Royal Scandal will air on Prime Video. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.