How to watch After Love - can you stream BAFTA winner?

Written and directed by Aleem Khan in his feature film debut, After Love follows Mary Hussain ( Scanlan ), a woman in her 60s who previously converted to Islam to marry her husband Ahmed.

Joanna Scanlan bagged the Best Actress gong for her role in the British movie After Love at the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards.

However, following his untimely death, Mary uncovers evidence that he was living a double life across the Channel in Calais and decides to travel to the French city to uncover the truth.

During the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday night (13th March), Scanlan explained that the film was made with "extreme love, blood, sweat and tears”.

Khan's movie offers a powerful exploration of identity and womanhood. Talking about story, Scanlan previously told Screen Daily: “I think this film would not have been financed maybe 20 years ago."

She continued: "That’s not to say there haven’t always been strong women’s stories in cinema. But there is a bigger palette now, for many life experiences. It all comes back to who gets the chance to tell the story. That’s partly about financing, and education, and about bringing young people into creative environments. Writing is a craft you learn, and emotionally you have to have the confidence to access your own self.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Scanlan’s BAFTA-winning performance.

How to watch After Love

If you want to watch the BAFTA winner from the comfort of your own home, then look no further.

You can watch After Love on BFI Player, as well as the BFI Player Amazon Channel.

A BFI Player subscription costs £4.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available to all first-time subscribers.

However, if you sign up to BFI Player via Amazon, you can opt for a 30-day free trial instead.

Is After Love on Netflix?

Sadly, After Love is not currently available to watch on Netflix.

But don't worry: as detailed above, you can catch Scanlan’s BAFTA-winning performance on BFI Player.

What is After Love about?

After Love follows Mary Hussain (Scanlan), a woman in her 60s who converted to Islam many years ago to marry her husband Ahmed.

However, when Ahmed passes away from a heart attack, Mary finds a photo of a woman called Genevieve in his wallet, together with her address in Calais.

Desperate to uncover the whole story, Mary makes the cross-Channel ferry journey to find this woman for herself and uncover the truth, but the consequences are more disastrous than she could ever have imagined.

