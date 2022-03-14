How to watch Licorice Pizza - can you stream it?

It's hardly surprising: like the writer/director’s previous work, which includes There Will Be Blood, The Master, Magnolia and more, Licorice Pizza dazzles with an incredible soundtrack, bold visuals and a star-studded cast.

Licorice Pizza won big at the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards , with director Paul Thomas Anderson scoring a victory in the Original Screenplay category for his coming-of-age comedy-drama.

Set in sunny Los Angeles in the '70s, the coming-of-age tale follows a 15-year-old child actor who falls for someone 10 years older than him.

Cooper Hoffman, son of frequent Anderson collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman, makes his film debut as Gary Valentine, while Haim guitarist and singer Alana Haim and Bradley Cooper round out the cast.

The film was released by MGM in the US in November 2021, before landing in the UK on 1st January 2022, and is still available to watch in select cinemas around the country.

But is it available to watch from the comfort of your own home? Read on for all the latest Licorice Pizza streaming options.

Can I watch Licorice Pizza online?

Licorice Pizza is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video in the US, but it will cost you $20.

Unfortunately, the film isn’t currently available to buy or rent in the UK, but it should be in the future.

Watch this space!

Is Licorice Pizza available to stream online?

Sadly, the movie isn’t currently available on any streaming platform.

The film was produced by MGM Studios, which was sold to Amazon in May 2021.

This means that, if Licorice Pizza does get the streaming treatment, its first destination will likely be Amazon Prime Video.

We can't wait!

Does Licorice Pizza have a DVD and Blu-ray release date?

Sadly, no details about a Licorice Pizza DVD/ Blu-ray release date have emerged as yet, but you can pre-order the Blu-ray via Amazon.

But we'll keep updating this page with all the latest news.