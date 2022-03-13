Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog took home the biggest award of the evening for Best Film, while Outstanding British Film went to Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast .

The Power of the Dog and Belfast have picked up top awards at tonight's BAFTA Film Awards 2022 , which were held in person at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Campion couldn't be there, so producer Tanya Seghatchian gave a speech in her absence, during which she credited Benedict Cumberbatch's performance for being "the backbone of the story".

"Working with Jane has been a huge privilege, we're all standing on your shoulders tonight," Seghatchian said. "You're visionary who has trail-blazed through the last 30 years of cinema with stories about the silenced, the underrepresented and the misunderstood.

"You've inspired legions of women to find their voices. We're here because of you. A huge thanks to our cast Benedict... Your brilliant transformative performance is the backbone of this film. Kirsten [Dunst] and Jesse [Plemons] you ground it in your love and a masterclass in screen acting. And Kodi [Smit-McPhee]. You beguiled us all every step of the way."

"All hail the streaming revolution but all hail the big screen too, it's alive!" Branagh said during his speech. "And long may they live together. Thank you so much for being so kind to our film, we deeply appreciate it."

"I hear they're going to make an American Belfast: Belfast and Furious," host Rebel Wilson later quipped.

Among the rest of the BAFTA winners at the ceremony was Will Smith win Leading Actor for King Richard, while British actress Joanna Scanlan won for her performance in the drama After Love.

Lashana Lynch won the EE Rising Star award, CODA's Troy Kotsur picked up Supporting Actor and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose won Supporting Actress. CODA was awarded Best Adapted Screenplay, while Licorice Pizza won Original Screenplay. Summer of Soul won Best Documentary. Jane Campion won Best Director for Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch reading Campion's speech in her absence.

During the ceremony, Wilson joked about becoming the next 007 and also touched on real-world issues including the gender pay gap in the Film industry.

"Bond is turning 60 and his girlfriend is turning 25," Wilson joked. "I know there's speculation in the audience it might be them, [during which the camera spanned to Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya]. "Boys, hold on to your martinis, this is a scoop, the Broccoli's said I could announce it, OK. I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond will be me."

Meanwhile, this year did not see the awarding of the BAFTA Fellowship or BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award as a new vetting process is being implemented.