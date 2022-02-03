Dune has emerged with 11 BAFTA Film Awards nominations , while Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog received eight and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast six.

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will soon be upon us!

A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch lead the young actors nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.

Fans might be surprised to hear that Sony and Marvel's film Spider-Man: No Way Home was not in the running for any BAFTAs, despite its huge success. The film had originally been submitted for the Best Film and Special Visual Effects categories, but “failed to meet eligibility criteria”, according to BAFTA.

A third round of voting will open between 9th February and 8th March, with the winners then announced during a live ceremony on 13th March in London's Royal Albert Hall.

In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live or on TV.

When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2022?

The BAFTA Film Awards are set to take place in London's Royal Albert Hall on 13th March 2022.

Exact timings are yet to be confirmed.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2021 live and on TV

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will air live on BBC One in the UK.

Viewers with a TV licence can also watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 through BBC iPlayer, which can be used to watch BBC One live.

BAFTA Film Awards 2022 host

Rebel Wilson, the comedian and actress best known for Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, is set to helm the 75th BAFTA Film Awards.

Amanda Berry, BAFTA’s chief executive, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show.”

Wilson said in a statement: “It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat... or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.”

She added: “So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure!”

The red carpet coverage of the event will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.

Who are the nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award?

Ariana DeBose plays Anita in West Side Story

James Bond actress Lashana Lynch and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose are among the young performers nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.

DeBose told Sky News that she was "shocked" by her nomination.

"I'm American, this doesn't make any sense... I was like, 'there's absolutely no reason really for me to be here, except you guys asked me to be', and that means the world.

"I'm so honoured to have the work recognised, and specifically, with this type of award, when that's voted on by the British public, that's really special," she added.

Deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who is only 18 years old, has also made the crop after starring in the horror film A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel as Regan Abbott.

Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man, Maleficent) has also bagged a nomination alongside Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

Smit-McPhee told Sky News he felt "sheer joy and excitement and shock" when he learned he’d bagged a nomination, saying he couldn’t put “it into words".

Previous winners have included Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and John Boyega (Star Wars).

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2022

Jamie Dornan in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast (Rob Youngson / Focus Features)

Here's a list of the main categories. Read the nominations in full here.

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Lashana Lynch

Ariana DeBose

Millicent Simmonds

Harris Dickinson

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand Of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder – CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being The Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

Editing

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Make-up and Hair

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Best Sound

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time To Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Best Casting

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand Of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story - Cindy Tolan

British Short Film

The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka

Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed The Pigeons - Jordi Morera

Night Of The Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Outstanding Contribution

TBC

