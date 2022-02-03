BAFTA Film Awards 2022 air date: Nominations and how to watch
Dune has emerged with 11 nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.
The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will soon be upon us!
Dune has emerged with 11 BAFTA Film Awards nominations, while Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog received eight and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast six.
A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch lead the young actors nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.
Fans might be surprised to hear that Sony and Marvel's film Spider-Man: No Way Home was not in the running for any BAFTAs, despite its huge success. The film had originally been submitted for the Best Film and Special Visual Effects categories, but “failed to meet eligibility criteria”, according to BAFTA.
A third round of voting will open between 9th February and 8th March, with the winners then announced during a live ceremony on 13th March in London's Royal Albert Hall.
In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 live or on TV.
When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2022?
The BAFTA Film Awards are set to take place in London's Royal Albert Hall on 13th March 2022.
Exact timings are yet to be confirmed.
We can't wait!
How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2021 live and on TV
The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will air live on BBC One in the UK.
Viewers with a TV licence can also watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 through BBC iPlayer, which can be used to watch BBC One live.
BAFTA Film Awards 2022 host
Rebel Wilson, the comedian and actress best known for Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, is set to helm the 75th BAFTA Film Awards.
Amanda Berry, BAFTA’s chief executive, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show.”
Wilson said in a statement: “It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat... or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.”
She added: “So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure!”
The red carpet coverage of the event will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.
Who are the nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award?
James Bond actress Lashana Lynch and West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose are among the young performers nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award.
DeBose told Sky News that she was "shocked" by her nomination.
"I'm American, this doesn't make any sense... I was like, 'there's absolutely no reason really for me to be here, except you guys asked me to be', and that means the world.
"I'm so honoured to have the work recognised, and specifically, with this type of award, when that's voted on by the British public, that's really special," she added.
Deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who is only 18 years old, has also made the crop after starring in the horror film A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel as Regan Abbott.
Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man, Maleficent) has also bagged a nomination alongside Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).
Smit-McPhee told Sky News he felt "sheer joy and excitement and shock" when he learned he’d bagged a nomination, saying he couldn’t put “it into words".
Previous winners have included Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and John Boyega (Star Wars).
BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2022
Here's a list of the main categories. Read the nominations in full here.
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane
EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
The Hand Of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Animated Film
Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay
Siân Heder – CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being The Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Cinematography
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Costume Design
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Editing
Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Make-up and Hair
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Best Sound
Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Best Special Visual Effects
Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Best Casting
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand Of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
British Short Film
The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka
Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace - Jo Prichard
Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
British Short Animation
Affairs Of The Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed The Pigeons - Jordi Morera
Night Of The Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
Outstanding Contribution
TBC
