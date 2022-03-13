The Radio Times logo

BAFTA Film Awards winners 2022: Will Smith, Joanna Scanlan, Ariana DeBose win big

The BAFTAs have finally arrived with Rebel Wilson hosting

BAFTAs
Getty
By
Published: Sunday, 13th March 2022 at 7:45 pm
The winners of the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards have now been revealed.
The Power of the Dog took home the biggest award of the evening for Best Film, while Sir Kenneth Branagh's film Belfast won the award for Outstanding British Film.
In the acting categories, Will Smith took home the Best Leading Actor award for King Richard, while British actress Joanna Scanlan won for her turn in the drama After Love.
Elsewhere, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his turn in the Apple TV film CODA, while Ariana DeBose was awarded for her work as Anita in the Steven Spielberg adaptation of West Side Story.
The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 ceremony was held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (13th March 2022) and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.
After a scaled-back ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was back to its full levels of glamour with Australian actress Rebel Wilson hosting the big event.
During the ceremony, Wilson joked about becoming the next 007 and also touched on real-world issues including the gender pay gap in the Film industry.
Dune poster
Dune took home a total of five awards at the ceremony, including for its score and cinematoraphy Warner Bros

"Bond is turning 60 and his girlfriend is turning 25," Wilson joked. "I know there's speculation in the audience it might be them, [during which the camera spanned to Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya].

"Boys, hold on to your martinis, this is a scoop, the Broccoli's said I could announce it, OK. I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond will be me."

When the full list of BAFTA nominations were revealed it seemed that director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune came out on top with 11 nominations, followed by Jane Campion's Western drama The Power of the Dog with eight nods and Sir Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast with six.
Meanwhile, this year did not see the awarding of the BAFTA Fellowship or BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award as a new vetting process is being implemented.
Here is all you need to know about the winners at the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 which RadioTimes.com will be updating live in line with the news of the wins so there will be spoilers for the ceremony.
**Spoiler warning for the BAFTA Film Awards 2022**

BAFTA Film Awards winners 2022: Full list of winners - updated live

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog Netflix / Kirsty Griffin

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast - WINNER

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Best Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love - WINNER

Tessa Thompson – Passing

will smith
Will Smith won Best Lead Actor for his turn in King Richard

Best Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - WINNER 

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Ariana DeBose plays Anita
Ariana DeBose plays Anita in West Side Story (20210

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA - WINNER

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Julia Ducournau – Titane 

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Lashana Lynch - WINNER

Ariana DeBose

Millicent Simmonds

Harris Dickinson

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Lashana Lynch is nominated for an EE Rising Star award
Lashana Lynch has won the EE Rising Star award

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) - WINNER

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Best Film not in the English language

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto - WINNER

The Hand of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ van Sandwijk

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel - WINNER

Best Animated Film

Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer - WINNER

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza - WINNER

jane-campion
Jane Campion won Best Director at the ceremony

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder – CODA - WINNER

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Best Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser - WINNER

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

Best Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan - WINNER

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

CRUELLA
Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Disney

Best Editing

Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune - Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - WINNER

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson

Best Production Design

Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER

The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Best Makeup and Hair

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - WINNER

House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Timothee Chalamet in Dune (2021)
Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Timothee Chalamet in Dune (2021) Warner Bros

Best Sound

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett - WINNER

Last Night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer - WINNER

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time to Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Best Casting

Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod

Dune - Francine Maisler

The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story - Cindy Tolan - WINNER

west-side-story-2020

British Short Film

The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka

Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons - Jordi Morera

Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

