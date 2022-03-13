The winners of the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards have now been revealed.

In the acting categories, Will Smith took home the Best Leading Actor award for King Richard , while British actress Joanna Scanlan won for her turn in the drama After Love.

Elsewhere, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for his turn in the Apple TV film CODA , while Ariana DeBose was awarded for her work as Anita in the Steven Spielberg adaptation of West Side Story.

The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 ceremony was held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (13th March 2022) and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

After a scaled-back ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was back to its full levels of glamour with Australian actress Rebel Wilson hosting the big event.

During the ceremony, Wilson joked about becoming the next 007 and also touched on real-world issues including the gender pay gap in the Film industry.

Dune took home a total of five awards at the ceremony, including for its score and cinematoraphy Warner Bros

"Bond is turning 60 and his girlfriend is turning 25," Wilson joked. "I know there's speculation in the audience it might be them, [during which the camera spanned to Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya]. "Boys, hold on to your martinis, this is a scoop, the Broccoli's said I could announce it, OK. I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond will be me."

When the full list of BAFTA nominations were revealed it seemed that director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune came out on top with 11 nominations, followed by Jane Campion's Western drama The Power of the Dog with eight nods and Sir Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast with six.

Meanwhile, this year did not see the awarding of the BAFTA Fellowship or BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award as a new vetting process is being implemented.

Here is all you need to know about the winners at the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 which RadioTimes.com will be updating live in line with the news of the wins so there will be spoilers for the ceremony.

**Spoiler warning for the BAFTA Film Awards 2022**

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

BAFTA Film Awards winners 2022: Full list of winners - updated live

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog - WINNER