BAFTA Film Awards winners 2022: Will Smith, Joanna Scanlan, Ariana DeBose win big
The BAFTAs have finally arrived with Rebel Wilson hosting
"Bond is turning 60 and his girlfriend is turning 25," Wilson joked. "I know there's speculation in the audience it might be them, [during which the camera spanned to Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya].
"Boys, hold on to your martinis, this is a scoop, the Broccoli's said I could announce it, OK. I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond will be me."
BAFTA Film Awards winners 2022: Full list of winners - updated live
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast - WINNER
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Best Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love - WINNER
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Best Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story - WINNER
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA - WINNER
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Julia Ducournau – Titane
EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public
Lashana Lynch - WINNER
Ariana DeBose
Millicent Simmonds
Harris Dickinson
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) - WINNER
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Best Film not in the English language
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto - WINNER
The Hand of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person In The World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Best Documentary
Becoming Cousteau - Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ van Sandwijk
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel - WINNER
Best Animated Film
Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer - WINNER
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs The Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Best Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Siân Heder – CODA - WINNER
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Best Original Score
Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Best Cinematography
Dune - Greig Fraser - WINNER
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Best Costume Design
Cruella - Jenny Beavan - WINNER
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Best Editing
Belfast - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
No Time to Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham - WINNER
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Best Production Design
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Best Makeup and Hair
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - WINNER
House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Best Sound
Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett - WINNER
Last Night in Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Best Special Visual Effects
Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer - WINNER
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time to Die - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Best Casting
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story - Cindy Tolan - WINNER
British Short Film
The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka
Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace - Jo Prichard
Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed the Pigeons - Jordi Morera
Night of the Living Dread - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
