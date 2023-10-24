However, after sharing a photo of the set on Instagram, Mackinnon confirmed in the comments: "I'm not involved with this show anymore."

Mackinnon is also known for his work on Doctor Who, Sherlock, Line of Duty, Outlander and Silent Witness.

While Prime Video has not officially confirmed season 3 of the show, Deadline has cited sources saying a renewal is on the horizon.

Neil Gaiman, Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Douglas MacKinnon David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Responding to the Good Omens renewal reports, showrunner Neil Gaiman said on Tumblr: "We aren't quite there yet. But Amazon has definitely been doing things that make a third season more likely."

Gaiman has been open about envisioning one more season for the show to wrap up the story of Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) after season 2 ended with the pair of them heartbroken and going their separate ways.

Gaiman said via Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X: "It won't be confirmed unless enough people watch season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it's strike season, which makes everything harder.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"But obviously season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike I'd be writing it currently."

He added: "Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago."

Maggie Service, who plays a new character called Maggie in season 2, has said that the ending of the second season does not feel like the overall end of the story.

She told RadioTimes.com: "Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it's tied up in a bow, none of it's Hollywood magic. It's real within fantasy - and what is going to happen next?"

RadioTimes.com has contacted Prime Video and reps for Mackinnon for comment.

Good Omens season 2 is available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Want to visit Game of Thrones locations in Croatia at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.