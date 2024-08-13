Along with a host of new images being released, Prime Video also announced that the three-part series will be released on 19th September 2024 - meaning there's not long left to wait.

The official synopsis for the series says: "One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew.

Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

"A Very Royal Scandal follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the groundbreaking event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever."

Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Where Scoop was based on the book Scoops by Sam McAlister, Maitlis herself serves as an executive producer on A Very Royal Scandal.

Other cast members appearing in the series include Joanna Scanlan (Slow Horses) as Amanda Thirsk, who was played by Keeley Hawes in Scoop, as well as Alex Jennings (Your Christmas or Mine?) as Sir Edward Young.

Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) will play Stewart Maclean, while Claire Rushbrook (Inside No. 9) will play Sarah Ferguson.

Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis in A Very Royal Scandal. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

Maitlis previously explained what it felt like to witness the story being dramatised, saying on The News Agents podcast: "I felt terrified, obviously. Some of the scenes are quite poignant.

"You suddenly remember you're dealing with people's lives again, and it is kind of weird thing. I don't mean to be all po-faced, but it is a bit weird like that. But an amazing cast."

A Very Royal Scandal will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 19th September 2024.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.