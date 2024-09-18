The new character is set to be introduced in the season's first episode, which you can see for yourself in our exclusive clip above.

In the clip, we see that Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) are rushing on their way to attend a community meeting with Mr Bosworth. After some delays with Mrs Hall having to answer a phone call, the pair are off.

We also see how life back in Yorkshire is a stark difference compared to the RAF training that James (Nicholas Ralph) is going through but nonetheless, the camaraderie of his colleagues seem to be keeping his spirits high.

At the community meeting, we're introduced to Mr Bosworth for the first time as he leads the meeting and informs the hall of all updates regarding local opportunities. While his delivery of the announcements may not be to everyone's likings, he does announce that they're still in need of volunteers for blackout duty.

The news seems to perk up Mrs Hall's ears as Mr Bosworth directs everyone's attentions to the sign-up sheet in the hall but says: "I must stress that this is a serious responsibility. Time wasters need not apply."

We already know that Mrs Hall is set to take on the responsibility for herself and volunteer, which is something that Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) won't take too well to.

As for Mr Bosworth, it's a role that was a match made in heaven for Swift, who admits that he loves All Creatures Great and Small.

Speaking to Channel 5 about his new role, Swift said: "It’s my kind of gig, and knew the writing to be warm and complex. The regulars are hugely talented and I thought it would be a delight to work alongside them."

On his new character, Swift revealed: "Mr Bosworth is a bachelor, too old to serve in the war he has dedicated himself to his duties as an Air Raid Warden. He is a stickler for detail and organisation but fastidious to the point of irritation! He is a lonely somewhat self-indulgent man whose only companion is his dog."

And it looks as though there's plenty more scenes with Mrs Hall to come as the actor also admitted: "I think Mr. Bosworth is a bit soft on Mrs. Hall!"

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 will air on Thursday 19th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

