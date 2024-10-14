Carmel believes Barry has been sleeping with other women, and as a result, their marriage has reached breaking point. But while he has indeed strayed, the reason is right under Carmel's nose.

Barry is in love with his best friend Morris – and has been since he was a teenager. But at the grand old age of 74, will he finally work up the courage to come out to his family and spend the rest of his days with his soulmate?

Or is his secret simply too great to extricate himself from?

A number of recognisable faces appear alongside James, plus some you might not know.

Find the list of the main Mr Loverman cast below.

Mr Loverman main cast

Mr Loverman. BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie

Lennie James as Barrington

Ariyon Bakare as Morris

Sharon D Clarke as Carmel

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine

Sharlene Whyte as Donna

Tahj Miles as Daniel

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Lennie James plays Barrington

Lennie James as Barrington. BBC

Who is Barrington? A 74-year-old, originally from Antigua, who has lived in Hackney, East London, for most of his life. Barry has been married to his wife Carmel for 50 years, and they have two daughters together. But he's not in love with his wife, and never has been, because his heart belongs to another: Morris, his best friend and soulmate.

"The novel was sent to me around the time it was published," said James. "I read it and I loved it and I’ve been keeping an eye out for it ever since.

"Any actor who saw and read Barry would like to play him as a character. He's everything that would excite an actor – complicated, funny, a good dresser and harsh. He’s also a contradiction - loyal but disloyal, a good and bad husband, a good and bad father, a good and bad man. He loves and hates in equal measure. Every part of him is really interesting to me, and would be to any actor. The opportunity to play him was a real no-brainer."

What else has Lennie James been in? His credits include Line of Duty, Save Me, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Jericho, Out of the Blue and Critical.

Ariyon Bakare plays Morris

Ariyon Bakare as Morris. BBC

Who is Morris? The love of Barry's life. They have known one another since they were teenagers, and Barry followed Morris to the UK all those years ago with Carmel. But they have been living in secret, stealing intimate moments here and there. Morris also used to be married to a woman, but their relationship fell apart.

"The relationship between Barry and Morris is relatively easy because it's a love story and they've known each other since they were 17 years old," said Bakare. "The tricky part was playing the character over decades, but we had a really brilliant hair and makeup team who allowed me to create this space for Morris and help build the character."

What else has Ariyon Bakare been in? You might have watched him in Doctors, His Dark Materials, Family Affairs, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Black Ops, Carnival Row, The Mosquito Coast and Karen Pirie.

Sharon D Clarke plays Carmel

Sharon D Clarke as Carmel. BBC

Who is Carmel? Barry's wife. She thinks her husband is cheating on her with other women. Carmel desperately wants her husband to love her the way she loves him, or certainly used to, but her feelings towards him have soured over time and they have grown distant.

"On her wedding night, she dreamed of how he would touch her and how they would live in England; dreaming about the white picket fences and the China tea sets," said Clarke.

"In her mind, she had this idyllic life that she's going to have with her fine, beautiful, upstanding husband. She's a product of a father who is abusive to her mother, so has grown up with that. She knows that she has a good man and that Barry is not abusive, he's not going to hit her and has always provided for the family. He's a good man, but he’s just not in love with her."

What else has Sharon D Clarke been in? She's best know for Holby City. Her CV also includes Doctor Who, Informer and Showtrial.

Tamara Lawrance plays Maxine

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine. Fable Pictures/Des Willie

Who is Maxine? Barry and Carmel's youngest daughter. They share a very close bond. Maxine is a fashion stylist who is trying to get her own clothing line off the ground, which means buttering up Barry for cash injections. But he can't ever bring himself to say no.

"When Carmel was pregnant with Maxine, she developed post-natal depression, which meant she couldn't touch her or be around her, resulting in Maxine's care being in Barry's hands," said Clarke.

"They have a great bond as he was the one looking after her when she was younger."

What else has Tamara Lawrance been in? She has appeared in Time, The Silent Twins, The Long Song, Small Axe, Undercover and No Offence.

Sharlene Whyte plays Donna

Sharlene Whyte as Donna. Fable Pictures/Des Willie

Who is Donna? Barry and Carmel's eldest daughter. Donna often takes her mother's side, which has impacted her relationship with her father. She also has a teenage son.

"For Carmel and Donna, there is this bond as Donna is Carmel’s confidante and her golden-eyed girl," said Clarke.

"She’s also given her the gift of a beautiful grandson, and that makes Carmel so proud. Carmel and Donna always look out for each other."

What else has Sharlene Whyte been in? You might have watched her in Stephen, Sherwood, Small Axe, The Story of Tracy Beaker, Waterloo Road and We Hunt Together.

Tahj Miles plays Daniel

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine and Tahj Miles as Daniel. BBC

Who is Daniel? Donna's 17-year-old son. He's just about to leave college and head off to university.

"Toxic masculinity is also a key theme, not just in terms of sexuality but how do we allow people to define who we are, how do we get to our sense of identity, what does it mean to be a man, particularly a Black man, and who holds the key to all that – and who deems what it is to be Black?" said screenwriter Nathaniel Price.

"Daniel, Barry's grandson, really goes through that ordeal in the series."

What else has Tahj Miles been in? He is best known for Death in Paradise.

Additional cast includes:

Juliet Garricks as Augusta

EastEnders' Suzette Llewellyn as Odette De La Roux

Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Reuben Dempsey

The Real McCoy's Llewella Gideon as Miss Drusilla

Hopi Grace as Miss Merty

Doreene Blackstock as Miss Candaisy

Keenan Munn-Francis as Young Barry

Gabin Kongolo as Young Morris

Lauren Akosia as Carmelita

Clint Dyer as Hubert

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Tony

Jessica Murrain as Merle

All episodes of Mr Loverman are now streaming on BBC iPlayer. The first two episodes will air on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 14th October, with the remaining episodes airing weekly.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.