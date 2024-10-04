Mr Loverman trailer gives first look at Line of Duty star in heartfelt adaptation

The series stars Lennie James (Line of Duty, The Walking Dead) as Barry, a 74-year-old Antiguan-born resident of Hackney, whose wife Carmel, played by Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who, Holby City), believes he has been cheating on her with other women.

With the BBC’s adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s Mr Loverman coming later this month, the first trailer has now been unveiled, giving us a glimpse at the heartfelt drama.

In fact, while he has been cheating on her for decades, it is instead with his best friend and soulmate Morris, played by Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).

In the trailer we see Barry refuse to call himself homosexual, instead saying he is a “Barry-sexual”. Morris says he’s a cheat, but Barry retorts that it’s not in the way Carmel thinks.

The series follows Barry as he faces the final chapter of his life, with big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures.

Alongside the central trio, the series also stars Tamara Lawrance (Time), Sharlene Whyte (Sherwood) and Tahj Miles (Death in Paradise).

Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Outlander), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (The Split), Juliet Garricks (Murder They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Black Mirror) will also have roles across the series.

When the series was first announced, Lennie James said: “I can’t wait to get Barrington’s swagger on and help tell this crucial and complicated love story. As funny as it is sad. As full of heart as it is heartache…”

Meanwhile, screenwriter Nathaniel Price added: “From the moment I read Mr Loverman I fell in love with Barry, Morris, Carmel and the entire Walker family. Bernardine’s novel is not only a beautiful, truthful story, full of deeply human characters, it is a vitally important one.

“It is unflinching in its challenge of cultural myths and stereotypes, and an exhibition of just how deep and far-reaching the consequences of prejudice and fear can be. It has been an honour and a privilege to have had the chance to adapt this seminal work with the brilliant team at Fable to bring these unforgettable characters to life on screen.”

All episodes of Mr Loverman will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 14th October. The first two episodes will air on BBC One at 9pm that evening, with episodes continuing to air weekly.

