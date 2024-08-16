Line of Duty and Doctor Who stars in first look at BBC drama Mr Loverman
The eight-part series is an adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s best-selling 2013 novel of the same name.
The BBC has released some new first-look images of its upcoming drama Mr Loverman – which stars Lennie James and Sharon D Clarke in the lead roles.
The eight-part series is an adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s best-selling 2013 novel of the same name and will air this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which an official release date set to be announced in due course.
Alongside James and Clarke, the main cast for the series also includes a number of other familiar faces including Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) Tamara Lawrance (Time), Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) and Tahj Miles (Death in Paradise).
All of those stars can be seen in the new images, with James front and centre as the show's exuberant protagonist Barrington 'Barry' Jedidiah Walker – who is described as a "seventy-four year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits".
Clarke stars as Barry's wife of five decade Carmel, who senses that he has been cheating on her with other women, while Bakare is his best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux – with whom he has actually been sharing a secret, passionate affair.
Meanwhile, Lawrance and Whyte star as Barry and Carmel’s daughters, Maxine and Donna while Miles plays the latter's son, Daniel.
The series also stars Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Joyride), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy,), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (The Split), Juliet Garricks (Murder They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine) in supporting roles.
Mr Loverman has been adapted from Evaristo's novel by Nathaniel Price (The Outlaws) and is directed by Hong Khaou (Alice & Jack) and is described by the BBC as "a life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself".
Mr Loverman will be released on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.
