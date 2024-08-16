Alongside James and Clarke, the main cast for the series also includes a number of other familiar faces including Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) Tamara Lawrance (Time), Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) and Tahj Miles (Death in Paradise).

Lennie James in Mr Loverman BBC

All of those stars can be seen in the new images, with James front and centre as the show's exuberant protagonist Barrington 'Barry' Jedidiah Walker – who is described as a "seventy-four year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits".

Sharon D Clarke as Carmel Walker in Mr Loverman BBC

Clarke stars as Barry's wife of five decade Carmel, who senses that he has been cheating on her with other women, while Bakare is his best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux – with whom he has actually been sharing a secret, passionate affair.

Ariyon Bakare as Morris De La Roux in Mr Loverman BBC

Meanwhile, Lawrance and Whyte star as Barry and Carmel’s daughters, Maxine and Donna while Miles plays the latter's son, Daniel.

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine Walker and Tahj Miles as Daniel Walker in Mr Loverman BBC

The series also stars Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Joyride), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy,), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (The Split), Juliet Garricks (Murder They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine) in supporting roles.

Lennie James as Barry Walker in Mr Loverman BBC

Mr Loverman has been adapted from Evaristo's novel by Nathaniel Price (The Outlaws) and is directed by Hong Khaou (Alice & Jack) and is described by the BBC as "a life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself".

Mr Loverman will be released on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

