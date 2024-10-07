As he reaches the later stages of life – and a particularly tumultuous period in his marriage – he ponders whether it's time to finally come out to spouse Carmel (Sharon D Clarke) and the rest of the world.

James is not gay himself, but was considered the best choice for the role by Mr Loverman author Bernardine Evaristo.

Both spoke about the casting decision in the latest edition of Radio Times magazine.

"I know this is probably a controversial thing to say, but I think roles should go to the best actor for the part," said Evaristo.

"From my position as the writer of the book, I want it to go to the person who can play the part, and it's not important whether they're homosexual or not."

James explained: "I think it’s a conversation that we need to have, but as an actor I don’t believe in blanket bans. It was the first question I asked when I sat down with the people from [production company] Fable: 'Are you sure you want it to be me?'

"It’s not something that I’m going to spend a huge amount of time justifying. There are lots of reasons why this version of Barrington was told, in this way. There are, I imagine, certain things I bring to this character that bring him to life."

Mr Loverman. Fable Pictures/Des Willie

He added: "I know it’s going to be an ongoing conversation. But if I felt I was doing a disservice, I would have ruled myself out. This is a character that any actor who could qualify would do his damnedest to play. And that’s what I did."

In recent years, there has been heated debate over whether LGBTQ+ roles should be open to straight and cisgendered actors or reserved for performers from those communities in real life.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has been one of the most outspoken voices against straight actors in queer roles, while Andrew Scott and Neil Patrick Harris are among those who have been hesitant about supporting a firm rule.

You can read more from James and Evaristo in this week's Radio Times.

Mr Loverman premieres on Monday 14th October at 9pm and 9:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

