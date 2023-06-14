The new series arrives on Disney Plus this week and is set to be the anticipated follow-up that fans of the movie have been gearing up for, as well as providing a heartwarming and important look at the gang of ex steel workers 25 years on from when those hats got thrown up in the air.

It's nearing the time for The Full Monty to return to our screens - more than two decades since the original film won over viewers with its humour and charm.

There's no stripping this time round. Instead, the spin-off series seeks to show what has happened to everyone and how present day issues are impacting them all. As per the synopsis: "The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments.

It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."

Most excitingly, many of the original cast are reprising their roles, so you can expect to see Gaz, Dave and many more. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Disney Plus's The Full Monty.

The Full Monty on Disney Plus cast: Full list of actors and characters in spin-off series

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Full Monty on Disney Plus. Read on below for more information about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Robert Carlyle as Gary "Gaz" Schofield

Mark Addy as Dave Horsfall

Lesley Sharp as Jean Horsfall

Hugo Speer as Guy

Paul Barber as Barrington "Horse" Mitchell

Steve Huison as Lomper

Wim Snape as Nathan Schofield

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Arthur Cooper

Talitha Wing as Destiny Schofield, Gaz's daughter

Paul Clayton as Dennis, Lomper's husband

Miles Jupp as Darren

Sophie Stanton as Hetty, a colleague and friend of Jean

Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip, deputy headteacher at the school

Dominic Sharkey as Cal

Natalie Davies as Tabani

Arnold Oceng

Aiden Cook as “Twiglet”

Tupele Dorgu as Yaz, Destiny’s mother

Robert Carlyle plays Gary "Gaz" Schofield

Robert Carlyle in The Full Monty Disney Plus

Who is Gary "Gaz" Schofield? Just like in the film, Gaz is the energetic ring leader, but this time round, he's not trying to form a troop of stripping men. 25 years later, Gaz has a job in the NHS. He may still have many of the same personality traits, but he now also has a daughter that he's trying to build a relationship with.

What else has Robert Carlyle been in? The Scottish actor of course reprises his iconic role from the original The Full Monty film, which earned him a BAFTA for best leading actor, but Carlyle is also best known for his role as Francis Begbie in Trainspotting, a role he reprised in 2017's T2 Trainspotting. He has also starred in Stargate Universe, Once Upon A Time, Hamish Macbeth and Cobra.

Mark Addy plays Dave Horsfall

Dave (Mark Addy) in The Full Monty Ben Blackall/FX

Who is Dave Horsfall? Dave is the friendly, funny ex steel worker from the film, but in the series, is a man dealing with more personal issues of his own. He now works at Jean's school, where she is the headteacher.

What else has Mark Addy been in? Since making his film debut in The Full Monty, Addy has starred in Game of Thrones as King Robert Baratheon, Hercules in Atlantis, DS Stan Jones in White House Farm and, more recently, as David Coake in The Rig. He has also featured in the Downton Abbey movie, Doctor Who and Moving On.

Lesley Sharp plays Jean Horsfall

Lesley Sharp as Jean in The Full Monty Disney Plus

Who is Jean Horsfall? Although a bit more of a side character in the film, in the series, Jean – now a headteacher – has more of a starring role, as the new show explores her and Dave's changing relationship.

What else has Lesley Sharp been in? Already a well-known performer by the time she starred in the original film, Sharp has continued to star in a variety of roles throughout her career. She had a starring role in Scott & Bailey from 2011 to 2016, and has also starred in Three Girls, Help, Before We Die and Doctor Who, to name a few.

Paul Barber plays Barrington "Horse" Mitchell

Full Monty Disney

Who is Barrington "Horse" Mitchell? Perhaps one of the oldest members of the group, Horse returns to the series and this time round, we see how life has impacted him in terms of finance, health and more, providing some of the more thought-provoking moments of the series.

What else has Paul Barber been in? Perhaps best known for portraying Denzil in Only Fools and Horses, Barber has had roles in The Invisibles, Home from Home, The Dumping Ground and Coronation Street.

Steve Huison plays Lomper

Steve Huison as Lomper in The Full Monty Disney Plus

Who is Lomper? Lomper is, of course, the ex security guard that Dave stopped from his suicide attempt in the film and now, runs a café where the old crew meet up over a cup of tea.

What else has Steve Huison been in? Aside from his role in the original film, Huison is also known for his role as Eddie Windass in Coronation Street, a role he had from 2008 to 2011. He has also starred in numerous British TV shows including The Royal Today, The Royle Family, Casualty and more.

Talitha Wing plays Destiny Schofield

Destiny (Talitha Wing) and Gaz (Robert Carlyle) in The Full Monty. Ben Blackall/FX

Who is Destiny Schofield? Destiny, known as Des by many, is Gaz's teenage daughter that has her own struggles but also seems to be a chip off the old block.

What else has Talitha Wing been in? Wing is not only an actress, but is also a poet and writer. Her recent credits include the series regular role of Flick in Wolfe for Sky TV and the series regular role of Sasha in Alex Rider.

Wim Snape plays Nathan Schofield

Wim Snape Disney

Who is Nathan Schofield? While he may be all grown up, Nathan is Gaz's son who influenced Gaz's decision to strip in the first place in order to get money and provide for his son. Now, Nathan is a police officer.

What else has Wim Snape been in? Snape has starred as Stephen Butler in Emmerdale, Justin Parker in Coronation Street and, more recently, has had roles in Gentleman Jack, Breeders and The Beaker Girls.

