The launch show, hosted once again by AJ Odudu and Will Best, will see the entrance of a brand new batch of VIPs who will be calling the Big Brother house their home for the coming weeks, with rumours continuing to swirl about just who will enter this time around.

We do know that the Big Brother house is in a new location, and the season will include plenty of tasks, nominations and gossip as we're set to see a variety of familiar faces in a whole new spotlight.

The new run of Celebrity Big Brother will once again be followed each night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, which will give viewers an additional hour of exclusive content and will be the only place to watch the celebrity evictees' first live interviews.

The live stream of the series will also be making a return, set to air seven nights a week on ITVX, giving viewers the chance to watch all the live footage from the house to their hearts' content.

Fans have known that the new instalment of Celebrity Big Brother is coming to screens in April for a little while now, with some promotional material for the new episodes confirming the news.

While the line-up is yet to be confirmed, speculation is rife about who will be entering the house, with potential rumoured additions including TV presenter Angellica Bell, comedian Paul Chuckle, former Love Island star Chris Hughes and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, to name a few.

We'll just have to wait and see who will be embarking on the TV journey of a lifetime, with the launch show set to be an exciting introduction to the new season.

Big Brother officially turns 25 this year, and so we'd expect the new instalment of Celebrity Big Brother to be bigger and better than ever.

Since having relaunched on ITV, both the original series and its celebrity version were renewed for more back in November 2024.

At the time, ITV's director of reality commissioning and acquisitions Paul Mortimer said that the series had "firmly established itself across ITV's platforms and become a favourite with our viewers" since moving to the channel in 2023.

He added: "Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

"We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the house doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025, which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments."

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to ITV on Monday 7th April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

