Laing, who admitted earlier in the week that he had been struggling to find energy but dug deep after receiving support from Radio 1 listeners, crossed the finish line in Salford, Manchester on Friday, 21st March, where he was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters.

Appearing on Radio 1 afterwards, Laing discovered the whopping total he had raised during the challenge – and soon became emotional, burying his face in his hands.

“Thank you everyone, thank you so much, thank you for digging deep, that is unbelievable,” he said. “It just means the world, I’ll never forget this… you are changing and saving lives.”

Laing went on to reflect about what he had learned during the challenge and encouraged listeners to open up about their mental health.

He said: "One of the big things for me was just talking about your mental health. And it sounds so cliche, but what is more important and more powerful is saying 'I have anxiety', 'I have OCD', 'I have depression', 'I have insomnia'. Whatever it is, labelling yourself is so much more."

He continued: "I've never really been honest about it. I have suffered, and I do suffer. And that's okay. It's way braver to talk about it than not talk about it, and this week has made me realise that talking about things is the coolest thing in the world."

There is still time to donate to Red Nose Day at comicrelief.com/donate. Comic Relief, 2025, Funny For Money is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

