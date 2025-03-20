Listeners have been tuning into BBC Radio 1 since Monday to see how Jamie has been getting on, with some truly emotional scenes as he reunited with his wife Sophie Habboo and best friend Oliver Proudlock.

After completing his third marathon on Wednesday 19th March, Laing marked the end with an emotional post on Instagram.

"Day 3 done – if I’m totally honest I didn’t think I would get through today," he wrote, continuing: "At 25km’s I thought I couldn’t go further, mentally and physically I was completely done. I have never experienced pain like this before. It has felt like I have been running on glass, and my mind was being pretty negative, but every time I wanted to quit I would have a moment that spurred me on – a cheer, a donation, something!!

"I have more gratitude for the support I’ve been shown that I will ever be able to find the words for. This is the hardest thing I have ever done, but it would be 1000 times harder alone.

"Tomorrow we go again… Thank you so much for your support, thank you for every donation. Truly thank you!! If you feel like donating, only if you can there is the link in my bio. Thank you so much to everyone!! You guys are amazing."

The compilation video featured snippets of him running with The Traitors winners Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown, as well as an emotional reunion with his wife.

You can support Laing's efforts by donating via comicrelief.com/jamie and you can keep up to date with his journey on BBC Sounds.

Red Nose Day 2025 airs at 7pm on Friday 21st March on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.