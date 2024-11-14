Meanwhile, ITV's second celebrity version will air next spring – as a new group of famous faces look to follow David Potts in being crowned winner.

Applications for next year’s series of the main show are already open, and hopefuls who "believe they have what it takes to take on the original social experiment" have been invited to apply on BigBrother.com.

Speaking about the renewal, ITV's Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said that the series had "firmly established itself across ITV's platforms and become a favourite with our viewers" since moving to the channel in 2023.

He added: "Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

"We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the House doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments."

Meanwhile, Katy Manley, the Managing Director of production company Initial, echoed Mortimer's comments, explaining that "both series have really resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to make more".

She concluded: "As always, viewers can look forward to Big Brother keeping Housemates – celebrities and civilians alike – on their toes."

Since moving to ITV, the series has been hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, both of whom we'd expect might return for future seasons – although this has not been confirmed as yet.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will return to ITV2 and iTVX in 2025.

