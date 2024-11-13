In a tweak to the usual format, the contestants will begin their jungle journey with an "epic race" to camp, in which they will form pairs to take on a series of challenges, where success could give them a crucial advantage over other players.

The winning pair will be made leaders of the camp, allowing them privileges that should make it easier to adjust to jungle life, such as being exempt from chores and sleeping in the Leaders' Lodge.

The lodge provides an escape from the more extreme elements of the I'm a Celebrity experience, providing comfortable mattresses, bedding and shelter from the rain.

That should be enough of an incentive to get the I'm a Celeb contestants in a competitive spirit, but ITV is also teasing a further twist that "will unlock more power and additional perks than ever before for the camp leaders".

This sounds like it could cause some friction among the fledgling campmates, so hopefully whoever secures the leadership roles will wield their newfound power responsibly.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, who won the BBC competition twice in a row, is among those heading into the jungle this year.

Oti Mabuse on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2024 ITV

Mabuse told press: "I have been a fan of I’m a Celebrity for so long. Outside of Strictly and Dancing on Ice, it’s the show I watch religiously, and I can remember last year thinking, 'OK, this feels right. I am definitely up for it now, I am up for the challenge'."

Meanwhile, Colleen Rooney has also made headlines for her decision to join the reality series, following the Wagatha Christie story that spawned a drama series, a documentary and an enormous amount of social media chatter.

Rooney added: "It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 17th November on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.