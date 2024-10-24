The clip saw the presenting pair donning white lab coats and unleashing all sorts of critters and gunge on a number of plastic mannequins, standing in for the yet-to-be-announced celebrity line-up.

At the end of the short clip, a voice-over reads: "Putting fame to the test... I'm a Celebrity returns Sunday 17th November on ITV1 and ITVX."

You can watch it below:

While no one has yet been confirmed to be going into the jungle this year, as ever there have been all sorts of rumours suggesting which famous faces might be undergoing Bushtucker Trials, with the likes of TV personality (and Wagatha Christie herself) Coleen Rooney, former N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos and Scottish football legend and broadcaster Ally McCoist among the big names currently being tipped.

Others who have been rumoured as possibilities include Tommy Fury, Oti Mabuse, Max Whitlock and even Phillip Schofield.

However, the latter would admittedly be a very surprising pick, especially after he said he would "never work with ITV again" on his recent Channel 5 show Cast Away, referencing his high-profile departure from This Morning last year.

In recent years, a number of controversial figures have been chosen by ITV, notably including politicians Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage – both of whom ended up finishing in third place despite strong backlash to their inclusion.

Last year eventually saw Sam Thompson crowned the King of the Jungle after the TV star held off competition from boxer Tony Bellew and Farage to be named winner of the show.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV1 and ITVX on 17th November 2024.

