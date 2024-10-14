Last year saw Sam Thompson crowned the King of the Jungle after the TV star held off competition from boxer Tony Bellew and former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

With the countdown to I’m a Celebrity 2024 well underway, the rumour mill is already swirling with speculation about who could be joining Ant and Dec down under.

Wondering which celebrities could be following in Thompson’s footsteps on the reality TV show this year?

From a Love Island finalist and a former X Factor judge, to a Top Gear icon, here are the latest rumoured contestants for I’m A Celebrity 2024.

I’m a Celebrity 2024 rumoured line-up: Potential celebrity contestants

Coleen Rooney

Ben Blackall/Disney+

Age: 38

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @coleen_rooney

In an unexpected turn of events, Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, is reportedly on the verge of securing a deal to enter the jungle in 2024.

In 2022, Rooney won the high-profile “Wagatha Christie” libel case filed against her by Rebekah Vardy.

The case gained worldwide attention and was the subject of Channel 4 show Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama and a documentary titled The Real Wagatha Story.

An insider told The Sun: “I’m A Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board.”

The source continued: “Coleen has a huge fanbase and she won massive plaudits for her classy handling of the Wagatha Christie case. She’s excited to show fans a different side to her and prove she can survive without her creature comforts.”

Ally McCoist

WPA Pool / Pool

Age: 62

Job: Commentator and pundit

Instagram: @allymccoist9

Another name being thrown into the mix is former Rangers and Scotland footballer-turned-ITV commentator Ally McCoist.

An Insider told Chronicle Live: “Ally has such a huge fan base thanks to his years of commentating and punditry, plus his long stint on A Question of Sport.

“He’d be great for the jungle – as his wife and kids have been telling him forever – so everyone is really hopeful that this will be the year.”

Tulisa Contostavlos

Ollie Millington / Getty Images

Age: 36

Job: Singer and TV personality

Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

Former N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos, who shot to fame as a judge on the X Factor back in 2011, is also rumoured to be in talks to join the next ITV jungle series.

“Tulisa’s diverse career makes her a strong contender for I’m A Celebrity because she appeals to a wide audience,” a source told The Sun.

The insider went on to say: “Fans from her X Factor days know her well, and the N-Dubz tour has introduced her to a younger generation, especially through platforms like TikTok. ITV is particularly excited about her new following among 16 to 24-year-olds, and hopes the deal is finalised soon.”

GK Barry

Samir Hussein / Getty Images.

Age: 25

Job: Influencer and presenter

Instagram: @gkbarry_

Social media star GK Barry, who recently joined the Loose Women panel, is also reportedly in talks to join this year’s line-up.

Barry has a judge following on TikTok, instagram and YouTube and is also known for her popular podcast Saving Grace.

Jeremy Clarkson

Amazon MGM Studios

Age: 64

Job: Television presenter, journalist

Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

Jeremy Clarkson is also being tipped for an appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! following the conclusion of The Grand Tour.

Lee Astley from betideas.com commented: “Following the final episode of The Grand Tour, people are wondering where Jeremy Clarkson will appear on our screens next, and a stint in the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity looks a likely destination.”

He added: “Clarkson has been on plenty of excursions through deserts and jungles, hence why he’s as short as 3/1 to appear in the upcoming series of I’m a Celebrity later this year.”

Olivia Attwood

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 64

Job: Television presenter, model

Instagram: @olivia_attwood

Former Love Island Olivia Attwood has said she plans to return to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! after she was forced to quit the jungle camp after just 48 hours in 2022 amid concerns that she was suffering from anaemia.

“The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand per cent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it,” she told The Sun back in September.

“But probably not this year. From a purely logistical point of view, it would be almost impossible.”

She continued: “Plus, being a contestant is not something I’m prioritising because I think I just want to really focus on being a host right now.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is expected to return to ITV1 in November 2024.