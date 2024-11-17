Only time will tell, but for now, who is McCullough, where might you have seen or heard him before, and what else has he said about joining the cast for this year's season?

Read on for everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant Den McCullough.

Who is Dean McCullough?

Dean McCullough. ed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Centrepoint

Age: 32

Job: Radio 1 DJ

Instagram: @thedeanlife

Dean McCullough is a BBC Radio 1 presenter, who previously worked on Wandsworth Radio as a volunteer, after which he took on a presenting role on the station Gaydio.

There, he presented an afternoon show with Emma Goswell, covering current LGBTQ+ issues. He first appeared on Radio 1 when he filled in for Clara Amfo for two days in 2020, and started a permanent slot on the station in September 2021.

In July 2022, he and Vicky Hawkesworth replaced Scott Mills and Chris Stark as co-hosts of Radio 1's afternoon show from Salford, making it the first Radio 1 weekday show to be broadcast from outside London.

McCullough has also appeared on TV, on shows including Young Free and Single: Live and Big Brother: Late & Live.

Phobias: "I am terrified of everything – snakes, green flies, being suspended off a cliff – it’s all torturous. Don’t tell Ant & Dec, but I don’t like being confined in tight spaces either!"

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I will bring lots of good vibes. Worst? I am known to wake up in the middle of the night."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Dean McCullough said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

McCullough has said he is terrified of "everything", so much so that he had to turn off the first episode of last year's season because of the cockroaches.

However, when it comes to the Bushtucker Trials, Dean has said he will "give everything a go".

"I want to try and get some stars for everyone", he said. "I have travelled the world, I have backpacked, taught in orphanages and I have gone through the mill several times.

"But I am 32 now and it’s time to start a new chapter and learn a bit more about who I am. A three-week therapy session is the perfect way to describe this!"

He said of the series itself: "I’m a massive fan of I’m a Celebrity, and I am so intrigued to find out more about it.

"I do hope to bring lots of good vibes to the camp. Every camp needs someone to bring everyone together when the mood is low, and I want to be the person who makes sure everyone is OK – or the person who makes up a dance routine in camp.

"Will I encourage everyone to sing in the camp? Absolutely!"

He has said he is happy to share "deep and meaningful" tales from his own life with his campmates, and when asked how it would feel to win the programme, he said: "Oh, come on. I can’t think that far ahead.

"I am here for a good time – not a long time. But I am from Northern Ireland and I am doing this for my country. Now, as it approaches, I’m really scared, but I am really determined to give everything a go."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.