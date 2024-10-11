There have been alliances, plenty of clashes, and a lot of tears, but after a week of being shut off from the outside world, the public finally had their say.

For the majority of the show so far, the Big Brother line-up has been divided into categories: the housemates and the non-housemates.

This occurred after the housemates were asked on the first night to choose to go into either the red team or the blue team. But unbeknownst to them, this choice had consequences.

While the five housemates in Team Blue got to live in the luxury house (and be safe from eviction, too), the rest of the housemates, who made up Team Red, spent their first week in Storage and, in turn, found themselves vulnerable to eviction.

Since then, various games and swaps have taken place as members of Team Red try to get into the house and avoid being vulnerable. But after nearly a week of challenges, the final four facing eviction were Rosie (aka Baked Potato), Ryan, Dean, and Nathan.

Sadly, after the public vote, one housemate's time in the Big Brother house has come to an end. But who? Read on to find out!

Ryan – Episode 6

Ryan. ITV

Ryan became the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

During the live eviction show, host AJ Odudu revealed over 500,000 people had cast their vote and this time, it's vote to evict!

After a tense countdown, it was announced that Ryan time was up. Speaking of his exit immediately as he left the house, Ryan said: "Gutted to be fair, someone's got to go first haven't they? It's one of them."

Big Brother continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

