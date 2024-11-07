In a video posted on the presenting duo's official Instagram page, they can be seen reacting to the official line-up with shocked faces and excitement.

The video is captioned: "If we had to describe this years line up in 10 words? Good. Very good. Really good. Brilliant. Yes. Yes. Yes. YES. #ImACeleb."

The cast reveal is always the most anticipated part of I'm a Celebrity. There have been a number of rumours about which famous faces could step into the camp this year, from Oti Mabuse to Coleen Rooney, but the official line-up remains under wraps​.

I'm A Celebrity usually returns to our screens mid November, and this year is no different.

ITV have confirmed that the 2024 series of I'm a Celebrity will air on Sunday 17th November.

If it follows the same pattern as previous years, I'm a Celebrity is on our screens for three weeks.

Is there a trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2024?

There isn't a full trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2023, but ITV have released a teaser trailer.

The clip shows Ant & Dec preparing to put the campmates through their paces. In the clip, the duo are wearing lab coats and have taken on playful mad scientist roles, hinting that the Bushtucker Trials could be more intense and gooey than ever, featuring lots of slime, guts, and creepy critters.

In the background, Hit Me Baby One More Time by Britney Spears is blasting through speakers. It looks like the celebrities are in for a treat this year!

I'm a Celebrity 2024 hosts

As usual, beloved presenters Ant & Dec will host I'm a Celebrity for another year. The duo are known for their infectious humour on the show and engaging interactions with celebrities during Bushtucker Trials.

The award-winning duo have hosted every season of I’m a Celebrity together except one, when Ant stepped away in 2018 for personal reasons, and Holly Willoughby joined Dec as co-host. Ant returned in 2019, and he and Dec have been the show’s hosts ever since.

I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked

I'm a Celebrity… Unpacked hosts Kemi Rodgers, Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson. ITV ITV

This year viewers will also see the return of the I'm a Celeb after show, which has been renamed I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked.

The companion show will be hosted by former contestants and finalists, Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson, and Capital DJ Kemi Rodgers.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV1 on Sunday 17th November 2024 at 9pm.

