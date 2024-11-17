But what is there to know about the singer? As Danny Jones joins the I'm a Celebrity 2024 cast and prepares to battle through the Bushtucker Trials, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about him.

Who is Danny Jones?

Danny Jones. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Age: 38

Job: Singer

Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Danny Jones is a musician, singer and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist and one of the vocalists for the British pop-rock band, McFly. After forming in 2003, the brand achieved national success with hits like Five Colours in Her Hair, Obviously and All About You.

Aside from his work in the band, Danny has also explored a number of solo projects. He has served as a coach on The Voice Kids since it first started, and joined the main Voice UK coaches panel this year alongside bandmate Tom Fletcher in the UK's first ever joint chair. In their first year as coaches, Team Tom and Danny got their first win, as Ava was named champion.

Danny is on a winning spree this year as he was also crowned the champion of The Masked Singer UK - after he was revealed as the celebrity voice behind Piranha.

Fans of I'm a Celebrity will also remember that Danny's band mate, Dougie Poynter, won the 11th season of the show in 2011. Perhaps he will share some tips with Jones on how to the survive the brutal Bushtucker Trials...?

Phobias: "I’ve tried to forget all of my phobias. I’ve never been put in a situation like this before. I’m hoping that I don’t come home with new phobias."

Best & worst attributes: "I can kind of cook. So I’ll bring a bit of that. Apart from that I’ll just be the silly billy in the corner having a good time."

Dream camper: "It’d be Dougie! He’s the King of the Jungle. He should actually open up a zoo. He’s got lizards and all sorts of stuff at his house. He loves it. He loves animals and nature."

What has Danny Jones said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Danny has always seen I’m a Celebrity as a "bucket list thing" and said: “I felt very privileged to be asked to do it. This is an amazing opportunity. I had time in the diary, which was insane. I’ll never get the opportunity again.

"I’ve always learned so much more from pushing myself out of my comfort zone, "he revealed. "For me it’s learning about myself as well. And showing my little boy that it’s ok to be scared - it’s do it and conquer it.”

Asked which Trials he’s dreading, Danny admitted that it's “all of them... it’s genuinely all of them”. But he can also already envisage the parts of camp life he’s going to enjoy the most.

Danny explained: “I’m looking forward to the evening when someone’s come back with all of the stars - or I’ve come back with all of the stars - and everyone’s championing you saying, ‘Yes, come on’. The sun has set, the fire’s on, you’ve eaten and you’ve got that little high from your food. I’m looking forward to those evenings.”

The McFly band member thinks he's easy to live with and will mostly enjoy camp life. He said: “I’m quite patient. I’m quite placid. I’m quite chilled. I like it calm, I like putting music on, I like it smelling nice. I like a bath in the evening.”

Talking of bathing in the jungle, will he be heading to the famous jungle shower? “100 per cent,” Danny confirmed, “A cool shower in the evening!”

But life without his beloved guitar will be tough. "I’d love to have my guitar... to be without it is going to be a killer.” Maybe Danny will have to get creative and make some DIY instruments!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.