The celebrities will be headed Down Under on Sunday 17th November, preparing to entertain audiences as they take part in the wildest challenges imaginable.

Ahead of the show's launch, here's everything you need to know about the singer as she gets ready to live it up in the famous jungle.

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos?

Tulisa. Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Age: 36

Job: Singer and TV personality

Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

Tulisa Contostavlos, often known simply as Tulisa, is a singer, songwriter and television personality. She shot to fame as a member of British pop and R&B group N-Dubz, alongside her cousin Dappy and friend Fazer.

The group gained popularity in the late 2000s with songs like I Need You and Playing with Fire. In 2011, Tulisa joined the judging panel of The X Factor where she mentored Little Mix, the first group in the show's history to win.

Phobias: "I am not going to give too much away by telling people what to vote for, but I will be scared of a lot of stuff."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I am not the person that people perceive me to be and this will be a chance for everyone to get to know the real me."

Dream camper: "I really love Egyptian history and there is a famous historian called Billy Carson. I would never be bored if he joined the camp."

Best & worst attributes: "I am a good communicator and I’m aware of other people’s emotions. Worst? My eating habits. I am really OCD with my food so if something comes on a bone, I have to pick it all off first before I eat it. They will be waiting for me to finish so whoever wants to do the dishes, I will still be sitting there two hours later with the same little bowl!"

What has Tulisa Contostavlos said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Tulisa has avoided appearing on I'm a Celebrity for years due to being terrified, but the singer and TV personality says she feels a lot more adventurous this year and wants to take on the challenges.

She also hopes people will find out more about the real her, rather than ready-made perceptions they may already have of the popstar.

“My friends who I have told are really excited,” she revealed. "They feel it will be good for people to see the person I am – and not the perception. They are two very different people and they are excited. I just want to be in a place now where I live authentically.”

She admitted that her fellow N-Dubz bandmates have yet to find out she is appearing in this year’s I’m a Celebrity, but predicts they will be excited – just like her best friends are.

She admits that starring on primetime TV again after a number of years will be an adjustment. "I haven’t been thrust this much into the spotlight in a while and I have avoided it out of irrational fear," Tulisa said.

"I will probably be the most emotional when I first go in. It will take me a while to settle in, but I know I will get past that.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

