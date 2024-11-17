As we wait for the 2024 season to begin, here's everything you need to know about Oti Mabuse.

Who is Oti Mabuse?

Oti Mabuse. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 34

Instagram: @otimabuse

Job: Professional dancer and TV presenter

Oti Mabuse rose to fame after joining Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer in 2015 for the 13th season.

During her time on the show, she became a fan favourite and won the Glitterball trophy twice alongside soap star Kelvin Fletcher and comic Bill Bailey. Oti left the smash-hit dancing show after winning with Bailey in 2022.

In an interview with You Magazine, she opened up about her surprise decision to leave the show. She said: "I didn’t want to hold on and get to the point where I wasn’t happy any more. I left when I was at the peak, in terms of working on the show. It feels like I’m leaving family behind – even the backstage team, the people viewers don’t get to see – but when you know it’s time to go, you know."

Since then, Oti has continued on TV as a judge on Dancing on Ice and The Greatest Dancer, and as a panellist on The Masked Dancer. In 2023, she had a short stint hosting her own Saturday morning talk show, Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show.

Phobias: "I am terrified of snakes!"

Best & worst attributes: "I think I have a good listening ear. My worst? I can be quite loud – but unintentionally. And if I get bored, I am even more energetic."

Dream camper: "I love actresses, so someone like Kerry Washington or Viola Davis. We can listen to each other and laugh."

What has Oti Mabuse said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Oti Mabuse admits to being a superfan of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! – and it’s one of the main reasons why she accepted an offer to take part.

“I have been a fan of I’m a Celebrity for so long,” said Oti. “Outside of Strictly and Dancing on Ice, it’s the show I watch religiously, and I can remember last year thinking: ‘OK, this feels right. I am definitely up for it now, I am up for the challenge’.

“Now I have had my baby daughter, I want to get back to the adventurous and fun Oti. I feel ready for a change and doing something completely different. I will have no make-up, concealer, lashes – it’s going to be nice to be laid back.”

How well Oti will do when it comes to the creepy crawlies in the jungle is a whole different story...

The dancer and judge predicts coming face-to-face with a snake will be the most difficult challenge. She admits: “In my head I am a superhero but snakes are not my thing. I am petrified of them and they are my biggest fear.”

However, it doesn't sound like she will allow her fears to get in the way of the win. As a former Strictly champ, she vows to be competitive when it comes to the Bushtucker Trials. She explained: “This is one of the shows where it is really nice to be determined, ambitious and competitive when it comes to doing a challenge. It will be about getting the stars.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

