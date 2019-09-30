While his week two waltz didn’t hit the same lofty heights, Fletcher is still a fan favourite – but he’s coy when quizzed about his newfound sex symbol status.

“Oh I don’t know about that!” he laughed when speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com. “It is amazing, and I wasn’t expecting it at all.

“When I saw the reaction, I know we’d done well, and then we got some great comments. It was a crazy few days.”

Fletcher added that he felt the pressure was on to match the high standard he set for himself over the next few weeks.

“I’m trying not to compare things to last week, but it’s a great experience,” he said.

Mabuse added, “So what happened before was amazing, but you come back on a Monday with a new mindset, new routine, so you have to keep pushing.”

With Fletcher’s snake hips and desire to go all the way, some Strictly fans have compared him to 2016 celeb Danny Mac – who partnered Mabuse all the way to the final that same year.

“Oh my word!” Mabuse said of the comparison. “Everyone is really different, Danny is his own person, and so is Kelvin. I’m enjoying this experience, whoever it is with, but I will definitely enjoy it. I love dancing with Danny, and I love dancing with Kelvin.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One