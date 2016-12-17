Age: 28

Twitter: @dannymaconline

Famous for: Playing Mark "Dodger" Savage on Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks between 2011 and 2015.

Who is his professional partner?

Danny has a perfect partnership with Strictly pro Oti Mabuse. This is the South African's second series on Strictly – last year she went out in week three with boxer Anthony Ogogo, but this year she has had the chance to show off her impressive choreography skills.

Who is Danny Mac?

Mac has spent most of his professional life working on Hollyoaks as Dodger, a cocky character who thinks he's God's gift to most stuff.

And it seems the judging panels at most of the major soap awards agree that both Dodger (and Danny) have something worth bragging about, as he took home no less than six "Sexiest Male" awards during his time on the show.

Danny has been an actor since the age of 10, starring in the award-winning West End production of Wicked for four years in the ensemble and as the understudy for Boq, one of the lead male characters.

He is engaged to former Hollyoaks co-star Carley Stenson who played Steph Cunningham between 2000 and 2011.

Here they are singing together. How sweet!

Danny Mac's Strictly journey

Len Goodman earmarked Danny as a "contender" in week one when he performed a Cha-Cha-Cha to Cake By The Ocean by DNCE.

By week seven he had earned his first two tens, and in Blackpool he hit the jackpot with a perfect-scoring Charleston, following that up with his mesmerising Samba that also earned 40 points.

Will Danny Mac win Strictly Come Dancing?

Quite possibly. Danny has scored impressive marks from the very beginning, and produced some spectacular dances. He's young and fit, and he has plenty of time on his hands to devote to his training.

His only problem is that he hasn't been through a "journey" like Ore Oduba and Louise Redknapp. Ore had no dance training but has improved in leaps and bounds, while Louise has charmed the audience with her increasing self-confidence.

Danny ended up in the dance-off for the semi-final, which could be an indication that the public are no longer behind him. But looking on the bright side, seeing Danny in the dance-off could end viewers' complacency and encourage them to pick up the phone.

Is he worried about the curse of Strictly?

We caught up with Danny ahead of Strictly's first live show of 2016...

Did you say yes to Strictly straight away? I’ve actually turned it down a few times, I’ve been so scared of doing it. But I thought it was time I faced my fear. So despite my better judgement, I’m going to attempt to be myself on camera, while learning to dance wearing blue sequins.

How long ago did you sign the contract? Oh, a few months now. It’s been a well-kept secret for a long time. My fiancée was the only person I told.

Are you worried about the Strictly curse? No, I’ve been fortunate to work with lots of beautiful women, so I’m not nervous about getting close and personal with Oti. I want to have that level of attraction, make it intimate. Fortunately my fiancée completely understands because she’s an actress, too [fellow Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson].

