Famous for: BBC Breakfast newsreader and Sunday Morning Live presenter.

Who is her professional partner?

Naga has bagged Russian Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev – who, in 2014, won the series with partner Caroline Flack.

Who is Naga Munchetty?

Naga's full name is Subha Nagalakshmi Munchetty-Chendriah, but her mother started calling her Naga because, she says, "it means cobra and she dreamed of snakes when she was pregnant. I’ve always hated the name and for a while I thought about changing it to Nadia."

Munchetty started her career at the Evening Standard before moving into telly, reporting for Reuters Financial Television. CNBC Europe followed, before she became a business producer and reporter for Channel 4 News.

Joining the BBC in 2008 presenting Working Lunch, Munchetty also worked on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News. Since 2009 she's been a regular on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

Away from the famous red sofa, Munchetty is a keen golfer.

She's got history when it comes to TV talent too, winning Celebrity Mastermind in 2013. Her specialist subject? The Ryder Cup.

Naga spoke to us ahead of the first live show...

Did you say yes to Strictly straight away? I had a lot of reservations. I’ve got a serious persona on air and it’s important the public trust and respect me. I was concerned they’d see me spinning around in sequins then not take what I’m saying as seriously.

Will viewers see a different side of you? Yes, they are going to see someone who isn’t as in control. It’s going to be hard — I’m a bit of a control freak!

Will you let loose on the dance floor? You can’t. The professionals make it look effortless but every head turn is precise. I’m a perfectionist. I don’t like sloppy.

Excited about the hair, make-up and dresses? Absolutely, but I wear quite conservative clothes when I’m doing my job. Although I do wear shorts on the golf course. We’re actually battling with my golf tan lines. I never thought I would use fake tan!