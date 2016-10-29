Strictly Come Dancing 2016 is go – and all the celebrities now have a professional partner to put them through their paces.

Saturday's launch show was the perfect start to Strictly season. We saw last year’s winner Jay re-perform his classic Pulp Fiction jive, knockout performances from Olly Murs and Rebecca Ferguson, the birth of #HelpWill, Judge Rinder pulling out the sass, Ed Balls existing, Claudia Winkleman somersaulting (that was definitely her, right?) and a ruddy rocket ship! Not bad for episode one.