Strictly Come Dancing 2016 is go – and all the celebrities now have a professional partner to put them through their paces.

Saturday's launch show was the perfect start to Strictly season. We saw last year’s winner Jay re-perform his classic Pulp Fiction jive, knockout performances from Olly Murs and Rebecca Ferguson, the birth of #HelpWill, Judge Rinder pulling out the sass, Ed Balls existing, Claudia Winkleman somersaulting (that was definitely her, right?) and a ruddy rocket ship! Not bad for episode one.

However, all of that wasn't why you watched, was it? You just wanted to know the pairings. And from Gorka greeting Tameka by lifting off the stage, to Will Young admitting he'd always hoped to be paired with Karen, it was perfect.

Check out all the couples below, and click through to find out more about each Strictly 2016 celebrity.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 pairings – celebrity and professional dancer couples revealed

Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard

Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjanec

Lesley Joseph and Anton Du Beke

Anastacia and Brendan Cole

Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice

Melvin Odoom and Janette Manrara

Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton

Will Young and Karen Clifton

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton

Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe

Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse

Naga Munchetty and Pasha Kovalev

Tameka Empson and Gorka Marquez

Ed Balls and Katya Jones

Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero

