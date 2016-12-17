Twitter: @louiseredknapp

Who is her professional partner?

Louise has bonded with her pro partner, Strictly veteran Kevin Clifton, who has delivered some truly excellent choreography and helped bring her out of her shell. He's been in the show three times – and finished runner-up three times. Can he go one better with Louise?

Who is Louise Redknapp?

Louise came to public attention as part of R&B female four piece Eternal whose debut album, Always & Forever, went quadruple-platinum in 1993.

In 1995, Louise left the band to become a solo artist and enjoyed a successful career in the mid to late nineties with a run of hit albums including Naked (1996), Woman in Me (1997) and Elbow Beach (2000).

Louise married footballer (now pundit) Jamie Redknapp in 1998. In 2004, she solidified her place as pop star and pin-up when she was voted the Sexiest Woman of the Decade by FHM readers.

Beyond music, Louise forged a successful career as a television presenter fronting a range of shows over the years including episodes of SMTV Live, CD:UK, Soccer Aid: Extra Time and This Morning, and in 2010 became the full time presenter of Something for the Weekend before it moved to Channel 4 in 2012.

In 2010 and 2011, Louise served as a judge on BBC's talent show So You Think You Can Dance.

The dancing shoe will be on the other foot very soon.

Louise Redknapp's Strictly journey

Louise made a strong start with a jive which scored 31 in week one, but she then seemed to plateau. The problem was a lack of confidence. Slowly, she began to believe in herself and commit fully to the dances.

In his half-term report, Craig Revel Horwood wrote in the Radio Times: "Inch by inch, more is revealed – and I don’t mean flesh, but more of her personality. The more confidence she has, the better she dances."

Suddenly, in week 7, Louise scored a 39 for her Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor, and since then it has been solid 9s and 10s as she really comes into her own.

Will Louise Redknapp win Strictly Come Dancing?

She has a decent chance. Unlike Danny, Louise doesn't have any perfect scores under her belt and it did take her a while to get into her groove. But she does seem to have the public behind her (Louise and Kevin have never been in the dance-off), and she has surprised everybody before by pulling it out of the bag.

Why is Louise Redknapp doing Strictly Come Dancing?

We spoke to Louise ahead of the first live show to find out...

Why are you doing Strictly? I never thought I’d be brave enough but my kids are a bit older now [Charley, 12 and Beau, 7 with husband Jamie] and I’ve spent a lot of time at home being a mum — I need to do something for me.

Are you nervous about performing again? To get back out there in such a big way is a big step for me — I’m terrified!

And the tight dresses and sparkles? When I got into costume I said, “I know that as time goes on I might wear something more revealing, but to begin with I’m not con dent enough.” I want to do this as tastefully and respectfully as I can. But I’m hoping by the end I’ll be back in my bikini on holiday and shouting, “Have we got any paps around?” I’ve not done that for years...