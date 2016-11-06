Twitter: @thewhitmore

Famous for: Being a presenter and model, Laura began her television career on MTV after winning a talent contest run by the music network called Pick Me MTV! Shortly after, she began hosting the news on MTV Europe from Ireland and continued as a regular fixture across the continent until last year...

As well as a host of other presenting gigs, from the Brits Backstage and work on Eurovision to name but a few, Whitmore has in her time launched a clothing range and featured in music videos for Rizzle Kicks and The Coronas.

Who is her professional partner?

Laura was paired with Giovanni Pernice - he only joined the show last year, but his first series was a success when he managed to reach the final.

In recent years Whitmore is probably best known to TV viewers for fronting ITV2 jungle spin-off show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW! which airs immediately after the main show. She replaced Caroline Flack as the main presenter, broadcasting live from Australia each winter, but announced recently that she will not be returning for the 2016 run (presumably because she will be dancing in Elstree).

We caught up with Laura ahead of the first live show...

How long have you known you’d be on Strictly? From quite early on, which was hard because I couldn’t tell anyone. I did tell my dog, a Maltipoo called Mick. He’s here today to meet Gio.

Any dance experience? Friday and Saturday night I’m the queen of that dancefloor. If I go to a wedding I’m always the last to go home. I’ll be teaching Giovanni my signature move: the robot!

And the tight dresses and sparkles? The dresses are quite comfortable — I’m sewn into this one. Every time I need to pee I have to tell someone so they can cut me free and sew me back in.

Are you prepared for all the extra attention? Some guy took a picture of me taking the bins out the other day! Really? It’s not the best but it does mean my housemate has to take out the bins from now on.