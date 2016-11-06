But we've got faith.

Anastacia has shown incredible resilience in the past. As well as having breast cancer twice, she has suffered from the inflammatory disease Crohn’s since she was 13. She's announced that she will donate her Strictly fee to a breast cancer charity.

What is Anastacia doing on Strictly Come dancing?

"I never thought I’d have the courage but when I sang on the show last year, I fell in love with the glitter and sparkles!

Why isn't Anastacia doing the US version of the show?

"I actually have a lot more fans in Europe — and it’s the original and the best."

Is Anastacia nervous?

"I never get nervous. I’m going to make sure I can do every dance blindfolded, so when I hit the floor I can enjoy the show. I’m a workhorse — I just came off a 60-date tour— so I can do 24-hour dance sessions..."

Has she had any injuries?

"I have a lot of health issues but there’s no handicap here, honey! [Anastacia has been diagnosed with breast cancer twice and had a double mastectomy, and was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 13]."