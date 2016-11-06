Twitter: @Melvinodoom

Famous for: Being half of Radio’s version of Ant and Dec, alongside Rickie Haywood-Williams on the Kiss Breakfast show and the UKHot40 Big Beats Chart show.

Who is his professional partner?

Melvin was paired with Miami-born Janette Manrara. She made it to the semi-finals with Jake Wood in series 12, can she beat her personal record?

If you’ve not listened to Melvin on the radio, then you’ve probably seen him on the box. Last year, Melvin presented the X Factor spin-off, The Xtra Factor, where he wasn’t afraid to put Simon Cowell on the spot…

He’s also presented Basil’s Swap Shop, Bang on the Money, as well as appearing covered in cream pie in Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow. Nope, we’re not making that up.

Don't let his smiley persona fool you, though – Melvin means serious business with his experience as a dance teacher.

Why is Melvin Odoom doing Strictly Come Dancing?

We spoke to Melvin to find out...

Why are you doing Strictly? A few years ago I had a DJ gig in Blackpool the week the show was on there and [2014 runner-up] Simon Webbe had organised a party. And my night was empty because their party was where everyone wanted to be. I was staying in the same hotel and I heard them come back and they sounded like they had such an amazing night. Since then I’ve wanted to join the Strictly party.

The best thing about Strictly? We have the coolest WhatsApp group I’ve ever been in. It’s the most random group of people and everyone’s inviting each other to parties. Ed Balls has a book signing next week and he’s like, “Come down!” I didn’t ever think I’d be rollin’ with Ed Balls but it’s happening.