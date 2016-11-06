Twitter: @tameka_empson

Famous for: Being an actress and comedian on the telly, and most recently for playing Kim Fox on BBC1 soap opera EastEnders.

Who is her professional partner?

Tameka has been paired with one of the new Strictly pros this year, Spaniard Gorka Marquez.

Who is Tameka Empson?

Tameka has appeared in a number of films and TV shows throughout the years, including 1996 film Beautiful Thing as Leah Russell, as well as treading the boards as a stage actress and performer.

Her TV break came on BBC3's hidden camera show 3 Non-Blondes alongside Ninia Benjamin and Jocelyn Jee Esien, where the trio played pranks on unsuspecting members of the public.

However, in recent years Tameka will be best known to many as Kim Fox in EastEnders, the larger-than-life half-sister of Denise Fox. A well-loved character in Walford, Tameka won a gong for Funniest Female Performance at the Inside Soap Awards in 2012 for her portrayal of Fox.

Why is Tameka Empson doing Strictly Come Dancing?

We caught up with Tameka ahead of the first live show to find out...

Why are you doing Strictly? I’ve always loved the show. I’ve always loved dancing. So when the opportunity came I thought, “I’m going to open that door. Come on in!” And it’s even more fabulous than I ever thought. I have a two-year-old daughter and I don’t go out often; this is living the dream!

Any dance experience? When I was younger I did ballet and tap. As a teenager I had my own little street dance group called Unique. But seeing the pro dancers — I’m in awe! I mean, Gorka is amazing!

And the tight dresses and sparkles? I’m loving it! Do you like the hair? All mine... for today!

Are you competitive? Me, no... Am I? Yes, I want to win!