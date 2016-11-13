Twitter: @daisylowe

Who is Daisy Lowe?

Daisy has been modelling since she was discovered at the age of 15, and recently became a British Fashion Council Ambassador for London Fashion Weekend.

She was also the subject of a 2008 BBC documentary Class of 2008, profiling the lives of six friends living in London.

Lowe has also appeared in films such as Confine, Pressure, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. On top of this she's been in music videos and is also the author of a sweet treat cookery book called Sweetness & Light.

Why is Daisy Lowe doing Strictly Come Dancing?

We spoke to Daisy ahead of Strictly's first live show...

Why are you doing Strictly? Oh, wait one minute! [the intro to Madonna’s Lucky Star plays] Every day at 11am I have an alarm, to remind me to be thankful for doors opening for me.

Like Strictly? Yes! Dancing is such an uplifting, joyful practice and such a special part of existing, so I had to say yes when they asked.

Have you prepared? I’ve been celebrating hard because I knew once the show started I’d have to knuckle down. No more partying!

Have you had your first spray tan? No, I don’t think I will. I like being Snow White.

And the tight dresses and sparkles? I’m such a magpie for sparkles. I’ve been a model for 12 years so nothing fazes me. On my first day I was like, “Go on, give it to me! Do whatever you want!”