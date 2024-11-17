But who is Jane Moore? As the season begins, here's everything you need to know about the new celebrity campmate.

Who is Jane Moore?

Jane Moore. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 62

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @janepmoore

Jane Moore is a well-known British journalist and TV presenter. Moore, who regularly appears as a panellist and host on Loose Women, is a staple personality on British daytime TV. She is also well known as a columnist for The Sun newspaper.

In the past, Moore has contributed to BBC's Question Time, The Andrew Marr Show and BBC Breakfast. She has also guest presented The Wright Stuff in 2003 and 2004, and was a panellist in 2008.

Phobias: "I’m not sure how I will feel when faced with Australian creepy crawlies, as they are so much bigger and I’m not fond of cold water either – so any of the water trials I would not really want to do."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "Journalists as a whole can sometimes be misunderstood and so I am hoping to have a good conversation about that."

Best & worst attributes: "I am very organised and so if anything needs organising, I’m your girl. I will also try to fill the long hours with lots of conversation. My worst? I get up at least twice in the night to go to the toilet, as I am a woman of a certain age. I will try to be quiet!"

Dream camper: "Madonna, Adele and Victoria Beckham would all be great – anyone who knows their own mind and has something to say."

What has Jane Moore said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Jane Moore has joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity for an adventure. “I am really excited,” she admitted. “I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop – but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to."

The journalist and TV presenter has never done a reality show before so is looking forward to the challenge. "I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me," she explained.

As a regular panellist on Loose Women, Jane Moore is never afraid to express her strong views – and she is hoping to bring a lively debate to the I’m a Celebrity camp.

Jane admits that she loves finding out about people’s lives, and has promised she will be asking plenty of questions in an "organic way" during her time in the jungle.

“I will fill the hours with good chat,” Jane explained. “I find people really interesting and I want to have organic conversations. I won’t be like, ‘Tell me about the time...’ but I will be asking questions just because I am interested. I hope [fellow campmates] don’t get offended!”

However, when it comes to the brutal eating trials – Jane isn't too confident. "I know it’s not going to harm me but retching is an involuntary reaction and my body might have other ideas," she admitted.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

