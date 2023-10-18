In October 2019, Coleen accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to The Sun by using information taken from Coleen's private Instagram account.

Rebekah denied that she had anything to do with the leaks, and a libel trial commenced, which Coleen won. To this day, Rebekah denies ever leaking stories.

As the documentary became available to stream on Disney Plus, several stand-out moments emerged from the three episodes, including her marital struggles following Wayne Rooney's drink-driving arrest and her experiences being papped at just 16 years old.

With the documentary providing never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, here are five of the biggest revelations from The Real Wagatha Story.

Coleen Rooney reflects on being papped from the age of 16

Coleen Rooney. Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are one of the most famous couples in the UK and have been through a lot together.

The couple met when they were 12 years old and began dating when they were 16. A year later, 17-year-old Wayne signed to Everton and was at the front of every newspaper.

During the documentary, a photographer describes how everyone wanted a photo of Coleen Rooney, something she opens up about.

She tells the cameras: "We used to live next door to a newsagent and I remember looking and thinking, 'Oh my goodness that's me. Front page of the newspaper. And underneath, it was, 'A murderer is on the loose and he's escaped.'

"And I remember thinking, 'Why am I half a page on the front of a paper while there were so much more important things going on in the world?'"

Coleen's mother, who also features in the documentary, says the attention her daughter received was "non-stop".

"One minute she was a grade-A student going to school having her exams, to men hiding behind bins, jumping out at her, cameras in her face," she explains.

Wayne Rooney wanted to go to law school to help the lawyers during the libel trial

Coleen and Wayne Rooney. Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

One of the most supportive people in Coleen's corner during the trial was her husband, Wayne Rooney.

Wayne features in the documentary and explains he became so involved with preparing for the trial, he wanted to become a lawyer.

He said: "It was interesting because I do like crime documentaries and in particular the different techniques the two barristers used."

The footballer would often attend briefings with Coleen and her lawyers, where he would suggest legal arguments.

Coleen reveals that at one point that Wayne wanted to become a lawyer.

She says: "He was then going to apply for law school and he had all these plans."

Coleen Rooney says Rebekah Vardy 'didn't deserve' the trolling she received

Rebekah Vardy. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

When discussing the fallout from her social media statement, Coleen expresses sympathy for Rebekah.

"Rebekah didn't deserve the trolling she got," she explains, referring to the online hate messages Rebekah received.

She said: "Those comments are disgusting. No one deserves that no matter what. People were saying to me, 'How can you do that to a pregnant woman?' I didn't put that post up to cause any harm, it's because I'd found out who was leaking the private information and I wanted it to stop."

Coleen didn't like the term 'Wagatha Christie'

Following Coleen's bombshell on social media in 2019, she was dubbed 'Wagatha Christie', which she says she didn't like.

Rooney explains she had no intention of going viral, but rather getting her story out there.

Coleen details her marital struggles after her husband's arrest

Coleen and Wayne Rooney. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The first episode of The Real Wagatha Story has a particular focus on Wayne Rooney being arrested back in 2017 for drink-driving.

The then-31-year-old pleaded guilty to being almost three times over the limit, which he described as a "terrible mistake".

Coleen, who was pregnant at the time, moved in with her mother and admits it took time to rebuild her relationship with Wayne.

Reliving the moment, she says: "It was just sickening. I've had that feeling in my stomach a few times and I would never wish anyone to feel that.

"You think, 'Do I actually know this person when things like this happen?' You think you're not the person I married or the person I want you to be."

