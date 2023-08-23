Airing on Disney Plus, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will follow the events of the internet breaking tweet from Coleen - who is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney - in which she accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her family to the press.

Chaos ensued and the pair eventually found themselves embroiled in the fierce legal battle last summer.

With interviews from Rooney herself, as well as her legal team and friends and family, The Real Wagatha Story is surely one not to be missed.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about the documentary.

Coleen Rooney.

As of yet, it’s unknown when Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will be on our screens, but we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we have a release date.

We do know that the three-part series will be available to watch on Disney Plus, which viewers can stream from for just £7.99 per month.

What is Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story about?

Back in 2019, the nation was gripped when a tweet from Coleen Rooney went viral, in which she accused former friend and fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking information about her family to tabloid newspapers.

In an amateur sting operation, Rooney had shared stories to her private Instagram page, but limited who could see them to just Rebekah. From there, the fabricated tales - including that the Rooneys were travelling to Mexico to "make a baby girl", and that Coleen planned to appear on Strictly Come Dancing - appeared in The Sun newspaper.

In a lengthy statement, Rooney (who was subsequently dubbed Wagatha Christie by fans thanks to her ‘sting operation’) wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing the Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories. There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while.)

It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know from certain which account/individual it’s come from.

Coleen Rooney.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah Vardy, who is married to England striker Jamie Vardy, was quick to deny the claims. Vardy went on to sue Rooney for defamation in June 2020, and there was renewed interest in the case when the trial was brought to the High Court in May 2022.

The documentary will be told through Coleen Rooney herself, as well as through interviews with her loved ones and key players involved in the trial.

As well as the case itself, the series will explore how Rooney has had her life played out publicly for the last 20 years, after first meeting eventual England football legend Wayne when they were both just 12 years old.

Who won the court case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

In July 2022, Justice Karen Steyn ruled that Coleen Rooney’s social media posts accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to the tabloid newspaper were "substantially true".

Vardy faced estimated legal costs of approximately £3 million. At a subsequent hearing, Mrs Justice Steyn ordered her to pay 90% - around £1.5 million - of Rooney’s costs, with the first instalment of £800,000 to be paid by 15th November 2022.

Rebekah’s own legal costs were estimated to be similar, meaning the libel case may have set her back her more than £3 million in total.

Is there a trailer for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

The trailer for the docuseries is yet to be released, but check back here soon as we’ll update the page when we have one.

However, judging by the three first-look images in this article, which were released by Disney Plus on the 22nd August, the series is sure to be packed with drama!

