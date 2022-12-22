And Cresswell has revealed to RadioTimes.com why she chose not to consult with Rooney while preparing to play her in the two-parter, explaining the decision was partly made "out of respect".

The high-profile court battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is the subject of new Channel 4 drama Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – with Game of Thrones star Natalie Tena and This Is England's Chanel Cresswell playing the respective title roles.

"Time didn't allow that, for one," she said during an exclusive chat for The Big RT Interview. "It was quite a quick turnaround. And I think just out of respect, I decided not to.

"Coleen, I gathered, is a private person and I didn't want to intrude on that. But I would have loved to have spoken to her."

When asked to expand on what she'd have asked Rooney if she had had the chance to meet her, Creswell revealed that there wasn't necessarily one burning question on her mind.

"To be honest, I'd just like to sit and have a general chit-chat, really," she said. "I would never really press her on anything. I’d just ask some stupid questions like, 'Do you believe in aliens? Do you believe in the afterlife?’"

In lieu of a face-to-face meeting, Cresswell instead relied on the wealth of filmed interviews Coleen had given to the press over the years – picking up on how she had evolved over time.

"It was interesting seeing her when she was a lot younger because I feel that's the more naive version of her," she said. "That's the roots of her.

"And then obviously as she's gotten a bit older, I think she's probably become a lot more private within her life for various reasons."

