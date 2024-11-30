During Friday night's (29th November) episode, hosts Ant and Dec made their way to camp to reveal which campmate would be heading back home – and presumably enjoying a very good night's sleep!

So, who was the first campmate to leave I'm a Celebrity 2024? Read on for everything you need to know about the eliminated campmates as the series continues.

Jane Moore - Episode 13

Jane Moore. ITV

Jane Moore was the first campmate from the 2024 series to be eliminated following the public vote.

The journalist and Loose Women regular was in the bottom two alongside BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough – but it was revealed that Jane had received the most votes from the public.

"Hard work doesn't get rewarded, let's put it that way," Moore said upon hearing the news she would be leaving.

Speaking of her time in the jungle, Moore told hosts Ant and Dec: "I have lived it and it's just such a weird and magical experience. People always say it's the best experience of your life, [I] wouldn't say that with the rain. [I've] never been so soaked in my life, constantly.

"At least there's no more washing up, I'm never washing up again."

She also said she had "enjoyed getting to know the others and ask them questions".

"We've all got each other's back," she added. "Them getting to know me was great too. Because I'm a journalist, they were initially like, 'Hang on, what's this going to be like?'

"A lot of them said they talked about things with me they haven't for years and they felt better for it."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.

