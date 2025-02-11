However, they're not the only ones, as eagle-eyed fans have spotted another returning cast member filming in Edinburgh - Sir Derek Jacobi.

Jacobi has previously played The Metatron in episodes of both the first and second seasons of the show, with his character acting as the Voice of God.

For fans, it shouldn't really be a surprise that he's back - the end of season 2 saw The Metatron take on a crucial role in proceedings, as he convinced Crowley to take over from Gabriel as Supreme Archangel.

Take a look at the set photos below, courtesy of X user @FlubberGasted:

This storyline set up season 3, which is set to see another apocalypse on the cards, but Crowley and Aziraphale not talking to one another.

Last year, Tennant teased that may not be for long, as he hinted at more romance being on the cards for the two characters.

In terms of who else will be back, we also know that Doon Mackichan, who plays Archangel Michael, is returning – revealing last year that she was "happy to say I will be back up in my favourite city in January to film Good Omens".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Season 3 will take the form of just one 90-minute episode, and speaking before news of the shortened season was confirmed, Sheen said that he hopes it "will be a satisfying experience for everyone".

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he told TV Insider last summer. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it.

"Seeing how people reacted to the end of season 2 was extraordinary."

Read more:

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.