"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he said during a recent interview with TV Insider. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it."

Read more:

He added: "Seeing how people reacted to the end of season two was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that season three will be a satisfying experience for everyone."

More like this

Of course, the second season ended with a jaw-dropping final scene that saw Sheen's character Aziraphale and Tennant's Crowley finally admit their feelings for each other only for them to be driven apart – with Aziraphale leaving him to accept a job in heaven.

But earlier this year Tennant teased that more romance will be on the cards in the final season during an interview with Michelle Visage on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens season 2. Mark Mainz/Prime Video

Asked if the show ending would mean no more kisses with Sheen, he responded: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for series 3! I mean, neither do I to be honest but, you know."

It has previously been revealed that the third season will once again deal with the end of the world – with the only hope for salvation being for Crowley and Aziraphale to work together again.

Let's just hope they can get their happily ever after...

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.