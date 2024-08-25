Good Omens star Michael Sheen teases "satisfying" end after "extraordinary" reaction to season 2
The third and final run is set to begin filming early next year.
Few ongoing TV series have a more devoted fanbase than Good Omens – and star Michael Sheen has teased that those fans should be in for a treat when the third and final season begins airing.
We're still quite a while away from a release date at this stage – the final run is expected to start filming in January next year and we're not expecting it to be ready any earlier than late 2025/early 2026 – but Sheen appears confident that when it eventually arrives it will give audiences just what they want.
"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he said during a recent interview with TV Insider. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it."
He added: "Seeing how people reacted to the end of season two was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that season three will be a satisfying experience for everyone."
Of course, the second season ended with a jaw-dropping final scene that saw Sheen's character Aziraphale and Tennant's Crowley finally admit their feelings for each other only for them to be driven apart – with Aziraphale leaving him to accept a job in heaven.
But earlier this year Tennant teased that more romance will be on the cards in the final season during an interview with Michelle Visage on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet.
Asked if the show ending would mean no more kisses with Sheen, he responded: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for series 3! I mean, neither do I to be honest but, you know."
It has previously been revealed that the third season will once again deal with the end of the world – with the only hope for salvation being for Crowley and Aziraphale to work together again.
Let's just hope they can get their happily ever after...
